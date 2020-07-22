'Ashes Of Creation': When Is It Coming Out And What To Expect?

Ashes of Creation is one of the most highly-anticipated MMORPGs that has been in the news for quite some time now. The upcoming game title has a major focus on a mix of PVP and PVE content. It has been touted to be one of the most promising video games that will not operate without any box-cost subscription.

This means that users won’t have to pay to win games, however, there could be an in-game shop featuring some cosmetics items. Read on to know when is Ashes of Creation coming out:

Ashes of Creation release date

Intrepid Studios has revealed its plan surrounding the Alpha release, which has been called the "Alpha One". The company is yet to release the exact schedule, however, it has confirmed that people will be invited to the Alpha One test phase this year before the game gets a release date. The test phase will essentially allow testers to check out the mechanics and systems of the upcoming MMORPG.

The developers will use the data gathered during the testing phase and use it to make all the necessary iterations to turn it into a much better MMORPG before its final release. The company has also revealed that the Alpha One test won't be under NDA, meaning that fans will be able to get a glimpse of what the game will actually look like.

It is also confirmed that the year will have a public-testing of Ashes of Creation Apocalypse Castle Sieges where fans will get to check out a number of siege weapons, objective-based warfare, and other systems.

Ashes of Creation – What to expect?

Ashes of Creation is said to take different aspects from some of the most popular MMORPGs in recent times and combine them into one title. In addition, there will also be a lot of fun and exciting features for the fans including a node system.

Nodes will be a map in Ashes of Creation that will allow players to progress through many different stages of civilization development. Players will be tasked with killing mobs and monsters as part of different quests on their adventure within the map. The game will progress once players start contributing XPs to the map which will ultimately result in additional quests as more and more users join the game. The map will eventually transform into a huge metropolis as players pass through the different levels.

