How To Get Bug Dice In Ludo King Without Spending Any Coins?

Ludo King is a widely popular strategy board game that brings the classic board game experience to smartphone users. The cross-platform multiplayer game can be played between two to four players. It constantly brings new content and features for its users and also has a wide variety of themes to choose from. The game also has a number of exciting themes that completely change the appearance of the dice and tokens along with the board.

How to get Bug Dice in Ludo King?

Here are the steps you need to follow to set a bug dice in the board game:

Step 1: Launch Ludo King on your device and tap the ‘Mobile’ icon on the screen.

This will bring up the available themes on your device

Step 2: Select the ‘Nature’ theme from the list of available themes.

This will unlock the bug dice in the game.

Step 3: Go back to the menu page to enter a game with the latest theme.

The bug dice will be available only for the user who has unlocked it. The opponent player will still have the standard dice unless they’ve unlocked it as well. The theme will also change the four tokens into bugs.

Image credits: Gametion blog

How to get the Nature theme in Ludo King?

You can get the new 'Nature' theme in Ludo King by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Tap the ‘Mobile’ icon on the screen.

Step 2: Now, you can get a theme that you wish to unlock.

The game will task you with completing a certain number of missions to unlock that particular theme.

Step 3: Select the ‘Nature’ theme. In the case of this theme, you will need to complete three missions.

Make sure that these missions are completed within the specified time period.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Start Mission’ button to start completing the missions.

If you aren’t able to complete the mission within the given time, you can increase the time in exchange for diamonds.

Step 5: Just click on the time bar and tap ‘Yes’. You will get three additional hours by spending 30 diamonds.

After successfully completing all the missions, your new ‘Nature’ theme will be unlocked.

Step 6: Now, go back and click on the ‘Mobile’ icon to load the available themes.

Step 7: You will see that the new ‘Nature’ theme is available for download. Click on the download button right below the theme icon and download it on your device.

Image credits: Ludo King