Microsoft 2020: Internet Explorer To Shut Down; Netizens Say '90's Kids Know Emotions'

Microsoft 2020 has now confirmed that they have finalised their decision to shut down Internet Explorer after 25 years. Seeing this, a huge number of people have taken to heir social media accounts to express what they feel. A huge number of people have also been tweeting about the first browser they ever used. Read more to know about Microsoft shutting down Internet Explorer.

Microsoft 2020 shutting down Internet Explorer

They have confirmed that Internet Explorer will shut down from August 17, 2021. They are also going to shut down the newer version of the application called Microsoft Edge on March 9, 2021. The Microsoft Teams web app will not be supported on the browser from the end of November 2020.

A number of users have shared memes, goodbyes and sweet messages regarding the same. A fan commented, “ The company has said that it will end support for Internet Explorer from August 17, 2021, onwards. This means that after August 17, 2021, the browser will stop working on Microsoft products such as Office 365, Outlook, and others #InternetExplorer”. Similarly, a number of others have also shared tweets about the same.

Another fan shared a post and wrote, “Thank you #InternetExplorer for everything. I have not used you much but bitched about you a lot just to make conversations and look cool. You were really helpful tho at times. I'll miss you.1995-2021”.

Similarly, another fan bid the Internet Explorer a goodbye and wrote, “Good bye to INTERNET EXPLORER & MICROSOFT EDGE in 2021! @Microsoft to bid farewell to its legacy browser by 2021. #InternetExplorer #Edge”. Some of the users have also started making some of the funniest memes and jokes about the same.

A fan commented, “Internet Explorer funeral. XML: was a good friend of mine. HTML: we worked together very well. CSS: we had issues here and there but we worked them out. JavaScript: we...Everyone: shut the f** up”.

Another user commented, “Microsoft will bid farewell to Internet Explorer and legacy Edge in 2021... Thank you, it’s about time!!! You were always a pain when using the latest web technology. No more ‘If IE tags’ in HTML markup Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #webdev #InternetExplorer.” Here are some other fan reactions about Internet explorer being discontinued.

The browser whose sole purpose was to download another browser 😓 such a lonely browser. RIP#InternetExplorer https://t.co/EqME6ea5BH — Edu offiziell (@Tgamezzzz) August 22, 2020

After 25 years, Microsoft finally decided to kill #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/YOBq8WlJ9h — Jayasree (@sudo_Jayasree) August 20, 2020

#InternetExplorer

1995-2021😥 microsoft goodbye to IE

First internet browser used by 90's kids know their emotions. pic.twitter.com/3VDimYRdfq — pнαηι 🇮🇳 (@Easygoing_B) August 22, 2020

After 25 years of service, Microsoft has

decided to shut down Internet Explorer

in August 2021!💔 Best Browser to download other Browsers!😂 Jokes apart, I don't know why but I am feeling really bad for this!😅😫 #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/BqLwrov3Ib — J O E Y (@I_waqasmanzoor) August 22, 2020

