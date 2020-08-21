Microsoft Flight Simulator Showcases Bizarre Glitch Of A 221-floor Building; See Details

Microsoft's Flight Simulator game has been a hit ever since it has debuted recently. The game's physical version comes at a total of 10 DVDs, making it one of the biggest games ever. But the 10 DVD pack can be justified easily as players can explore the world in the game almost in its entirety. The interesting game delivers photoreal visuals in the gameplay which makes it an immersive experience for players. However, players have now discovered an unusually giant structure while cruising over Melbourne, Australia in the game. The error has now been revealed to come out because of a single spelling error that was done a year back.

Flight Simulator giant structure explained

In Microsoft Flight Simulator a bizarrely eldritch, impossibly narrow skyscraper pierces the skies of Melbourne's North like a suburban Australian version of Half-Life 2's Citadel, and I am -all for it- pic.twitter.com/6AH4xgIAWg — Alexander Muscat (@alexandermuscat) August 19, 2020

Fans of the game were interested in knowing why the giant structure was placed in Flight Simulator. The title's community seems to have found out the reason behind the unusual structure. Asobo Studio, who built the game referenced OpenStreetMap, which is an open-source free map of the world i.e anyone can contribute to making the map better. One user by the name nathanwright120 added a tag to a building in Melbourne noting that the building actually had 212 floors instead of 2. It also appears as if the edit was a genuine typo, with the person editing it not wishing to mislead anyone. Check out the community thread which unsolved the reason behind the Melbourne Monolith below -

A year ago, "nathanwright120" made an edit to @openstreetmap , adding a tag that indicates that a building in the suburb of Fawkner in Melbourne, Australia, had 212 floors instead of 2. All his other edits of openstreetmap seem legit, so it appears to have been a typo... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Mwh1LBu3ap — Liam O ðŸ¦† (@liamosaur) August 20, 2020

The Monolith, as of now, has become somewhat of a meme as gamers tried to land on the 221-floor structure. Though gamers have been able to land on the structure, the plane mostly crashes since there's not enough space for a plane to land at the top of the structure. The typo on OpenStreetMap reportedly made its way to Microsoft's Bing Maps data which ed to its eventual inclusion in the game, though it is not sure whether Flight Simulator will keep the now-beloved glitch or fix it in future.

Image courtesy - Microsoft's Flight Simulator gameplay

On the other hand, there have been other glitches in the game too. Players have reportedly discovered the Buckingham Palace turned into an office block where palm trees were witnessed getting turned into weird creature-like images. Users have also reported that vehicles have been spotted appearing glued tot he side of the Portland bridge. The game is still in the early stage of roll out thus some glitches are expected to be fixed along time.