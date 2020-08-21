Can You Find Your House In Microsoft Flight Simulator? Check Out Details

Microsoft finally launched the next-generation version of the Flight Simulator earlier this week on August 18 for Windows PC and Xbox One platforms. The amateur flight simulator has been able to gain a lot of attention ever since and it continues to garner praise for its stunning visuals. One of the biggest attractions of the flight simulator is its realistic data mapping which allows users to travel virtually everywhere imaginable.

Can you find your house in Microsoft Flight Simulator?

Yes, you can also find your own house in Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is because the program developers have gathered photorealistic 3D locations from all around the globe to come up with detailed map locations. Finding your exact home location might seem a bit tricky at first especially if you are a beginner, but it will only take a few minutes. Here are the simple steps you can follow to find your house in Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is search for the coordinates and set them as your location.

Step 2: You will need to enter the latitude and longitude of your location.

To get the exact coordinates, you need to enter your home address in Google Maps. Once you get the red-pin for your location, you need to right-click on and tap 'What’s here?' to display your coordinates. When you click on it, the map will give you the exact coordinates for your location. You will only need the numbers with cardinal directions.

Step 3: Launch Microsoft Flight Simulator, go into the World Map display mode.

Step 4: Click on the search box and paste the location coordinates.

Step 5: Now, tap on the result that appears at the bottom of the pin to be taken to the location you have provided.

Step 6: Finally, you need to select the pin and make it your point of departure. That's it.

You can use the above steps to fly not only to your house but anywhere in the world.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store