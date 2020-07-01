PMIS Points Table And Overall Leaderboard Rankings For Day 3 Semi-finals

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) is halfway through its semi-finals. Teams that qualified from the quarterfinal stages are now competing against each other to reach the finals. The third day of PMIS semi-finals has now concluded where all 32 teams participating have packed a punch with their performance in the battleground game, giving a tough competition to one another.

The teams have been divided into four groups namely A, B, C & D. A total of six games are played each day in the semi-finals which kicked off back on June 28, 2020. After day three, SynerGE is leading the charts with 170 points and three chicken dinners (wins). SynerGE is followed by Orange Rock and UMumba Esports, with 141and 129 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semi-finals Day 3 leaderboard

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semi-final overall rankings

SynerGE - 141 points (68 kills) Orange Rock - 129 points (54 kills) UMumba Esports - 129 points (56 kills) Megastars - 126 points (51 kills) TEAM VST - 126 points (42 kills) Tsm-Entity - 123 points (66 kills) Fnatic - 118 points (54 kills) ELEMENT esports - 113 points (59 kills) LiveCraft eSports - 103 points (24 kills) PGSx - 99 points (39 kills) DarkTangent Esports - 85 points (24 kills) Team Tamilas - 83 points (27 kills) VSG Crawlers - 83 points (20 kills) Celtz - 82 points (16 kills) Inside Out - 77 points (23 kills) Team Mayhem - 76 points (16 kills) Powerhouse - 74 points (35 kills) TEAM GODX - 74 points (24 kills) AZTECS ESP - 67 points (28 kills) ORB OFFICIAL - 67 points (25 kills) Team IND - 66 points (32 kills) Lets GO - 65 points (22 kills) Thanos FTW- 53 points (20 kills) 4Ace Esports - 50 points (20 kills) LooPSTorM - 49 points (23 kills) TEAM XPERT - 44 points (14 kills) HYP GAMING - 42 points (17 kills) 100cc Esports - 37 points (8 kills) STRONG HOLD - 33 points (10 kills) VikingX - 32 points (8 kills) TheCrew Esports - 31 points (14 kills) TheCrew Esports - 31 points (14 kills)

