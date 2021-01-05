Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer games with an enormous player base. Game developer Bungie brings steady updates to the free-to-play title which introduces new tasks and challenges for the players to complete. Players can also get new exotic wares every week that are sold by Xur, a new trader in Destiny 2. For those unaware, Xur has already arrived in the game with a bunch of special exotics for the fans. However, he always appears at different locations around the map, and it can be difficult to track down the exact Xur location. So, let us quickly find out where you can find Xur in Destiny 2 and also discuss what is Xur selling this week.

Also Read | FAUG Release Date In India; PUBG Mobile India Rival Is Available For Pre-registration Now

Where is Xur this week in Destiny 2?

If you are looking to buy some items from Xur this week, you need to make your way to the Watcher's Grave on the planet of the Nessus. Once you arrive at this location, you need to go towards the northwest part where you should spot a huge tree. Xur will be sitting on top of this tree. Just make your way up this tree and you should find him.

However, if you are unable to find him there, you simply need to log out of the game and try again. You can also try switching characters if it still doesn't work. Players should also note that they will only be able to find him at the above location until Tuesday, this week.

Also Read | Fortnite Dua Lipa Emote Now Available In The Item Shop; Here's How Much It Costs

What is Xur selling this week?

As always, the elusive merchant is carrying a number of exotic weapons and armour that you can purchase this week. Interestingly, you don't need to spend real currency to purchase the exotic wares from Xur. Instead, you can get them in exchange for the Legendary Shards. Here is a look at everything you can buy from Xur this week:

Merciless Exotic Fusion Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

One Eyed Mask Exotic Titan Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Astrocyte Verse Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

The Bombardiers Exotic Hunter Leg - 23 Legendary Shards

Also Read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

Also Read | When Is Fortnite Mobile Coming Back? Will Fortnite Be Back On Mobile In 2021?

Image credits: Steam Powered Store