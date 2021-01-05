Gucci X North Face Avatar Items Arrive In Pokemon GO; Available At Over 100 PokeStops

Italian luxury fashion house Gucci has recently partnered with Pokemon GO to bring the much-anticipated Gucci x North Face collaboration collection. As part of the collaboration, the company is offering a range of avatar items that have been inspired by T-shirts, hats, and backpacks from The North Face x Gucci collection.

How to get the Gucci x North Face avatar items?

The avatar items are available all around the world through sponsored PokeStops for a limited period. These PokeStops are located at the Gucci Pins experience locations. Trainers have been able to grab these avatar items from PokeStops starting January 4, 2021.

Avatar items inspired by pieces from #TheNorthFacexGucci are on the way! Starting on January 4, T-shirts, hats, and backpacks based on the new collection will be available for a limited time at over 100 PokéStops around the world. Learn more here:https://t.co/rDsptQJMAA pic.twitter.com/QhlZ3nkJb9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 4, 2021

The PokeStops can be found at Gucci Pins and stores in various cities across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, Latin America, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Pokemon GO trainers are gearing up for the game's very first major event of the year which is set to begin on January 5 at 10 AM local time. For those unaware, the Unova Celebration event is one of the highly-anticipated events in Pokemon GO that will bring a lot of new content and features for the fans and also introduce them to a bunch of new raid bosses, new Pokemon spawns, egg pools, and a lot more. As part of the event, developers also bringing a new Unova Collection Challenge, where players will be able to capture a number of Pokemon species such as Oshawott, Tepig, Snivy, Zebstrika, Herdier, Lillipup, Solosis, Roggenrola, and Ferroseed.

The first collection challenge is set to go live for players starting January 5 when the Unova Celebration Event kicks off. During the event, players will also be able to collect various rewards such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies. These challenges are quite similar to the special Timed Research Challenges that were available earlier. Once the Unova Collection Challenges go live on gaming servers, players will be able to access them directly from the game's Today screen.

Pokemon GO is now available on iOS and Android-based devices.

Image credits: Niantic | Pokemon GO Live website