Truecaller Releases Spam Activity Indicator For Safety Against Spammers

Truecaller has now released its Spam Activity Indicator for Android users. It is a useful feature as it will provide detailed statistics on the spammer only with a couple of taps on the spammer’s profile image in the Truecaller app. This has been creating a buzz amongst the technology sector of the industry. Read more to know about Truecaller’s Spam Activity Indicator.

Truecaller releases Spam Activity Indicator for Android users

We're helping you understand your spam. The new Spam Stats on Android is a valuable tool in the fight against scammers. Find out more here ⬇️ https://t.co/9On8gydqms — Truecaller (@Truecaller) August 18, 2020

This update can be very efficient as it keeps the users aware of the spammers. This can also help in protecting them from digital scams and frauds. The Spam Activity Indicator gives its users the power to view the callers’ information when you tap on the spammer’s profile image in the app. It has also been confirmed that the future update will provide the users with the caller’s information right in their caller id. Currently, the application gives three working features including spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. Truecaller’s Twitter also shared a post about the same and wrote, “We're helping you understand your spam. The new Spam Stats on Android is a valuable tool in the fight against scammers.”

According to The Mobile Indian, The Chief Product Officer at Truecaller, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, released a statement about Truecaller’s Spam Activity Indicator and said that India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and this always prompts spammers to flood users with unwanted calls and messages. He referred to the new feature and said it is a product made by the community and for the community, Truecaller’s commitment to their users is to constantly add new features that enable them to stay ahead of the curve. He added that the Spam Activity Indicator showcases three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. The company believes that these are the most important indicators that allow the users to determine how risky the number is in their communication.

More about Truecaller

Accordion to this description, Truecaller is an application that gives its users a number of features including caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, call-recording, Chat & Voice by using the internet. Their headquarters is located in Stockholm and it was founded in the year 2009. Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam were the brains behind the application. Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins are the main investors for the app that has over 240 million monthly active users all over the globe. Currently, there are over 150 million monthly active users just in India.

