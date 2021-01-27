TVOS 14.4 Features List: Here Are The New Features For The TVOS 14.4 Update

TVOS is an operating system developed by Apple Inc. for the 2nd generation and later Apple TV digital media player. It is based on the iOS operating system and has many similar frameworks, technologies, and concepts. Continue reading the article for the TVOS 14.4 issues, TVOS 14.4 fixes and features.

TVOS 14.4 Features

Apple TV update to tvOS 14

Here are some of the new features and enhancements in the latest version of tvOS. One thing to note is that all of the features and content are not available in all countries or regions. Below-mentioned are all these:

Fitness (tvOS 14.3) A new fitness experience has now been introduced which powered by Apple Watch. Users can now get access to world‑class workouts on their Apple TV with a subscription to Apple Fitness+.

Home Theater (tvOS 14.2) Connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K and enjoy stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio. Add a second HomePod for a more immersive sound stage with true stereo sound.

Multi-user support for gaming With multi-user support for gaming, players can keep track of their individual game levels, leaderboards and invitations—and switch between players on the fly. You can also connect more of your favourite controllers to Apple TV, including Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.

HomeKit camera support Get doorbell notifications on-screen, see a live view of your front door and keep an eye on all your HomeKit camera feeds—right from your Apple TV. Ask Siri to view any camera at any time or see them all from the Home view in Control Centre.

Audio sharing and enhanced controls for home audio When it’s quiet time, audio sharing lets you connect two sets of AirPods to your Apple TV and enjoy movies and shows with a friend. And when it’s party time, enhanced audio controls in Control Centre make it even easier to play audio anywhere in your home from Apple TV.

Picture in Picture Now available in all apps that support it, Picture in Picture lets you watch a movie or show in a small window while you keep an eye on the match, check the weather or binge a TV series.

Other tvOS 14 features 4K video sharing: With AirPlay, you can share your 4K videos from the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad to your Apple TV 4K in full resolution. See Stream content using AirPlay with Apple TV. 4K YouTube support: Watch the latest YouTube videos in their full 4K resolution. Your favourite music, slo‑mo, outdoor and vlog footage never looked better.



