Watch Dogs Legion Character Customisation: How To Customise Characters In Game?

Watch Dogs: Legion has just hit the stores and the players are going wild. Character customization has become a crucial part of any game. Players want the most detailed level of customization available to them so that they can create a look that is unique and according to their tastes and preferences. Watch Dogs: Legion gives the player the ability to go into in-depth customization for their character by providing a vast catalog of customization options. Players have been asking about Watch Dogs Legion character customization limitations.

Watch Dogs Legion Character Customization

Although the game does not allow the player to change the hairstyle of their characters, there are a lot of other customization options for the players to choose from. Players can change the wardrobes, masks, and much more in the game. In the wardrobe, players can change the top, bottoms, shoes and gloves, bags, etc. Players just need to head over to the clothes store to purchase these options and equip them through the wardrobe. Masks are scattered throughout the City of London and players unlock the masks by finding these scattered mask boxes.

How to customise characters in Watch Dogs Legion?

There are essentially two ways to go about character customization in Watch Dogs Legion. First, the players can head over to any clothing store in London, to purchase any types of apparels or accessories. These stores are marked by blue t-shirt icons. The second way is to head to the DedSec hideout, but this only helps if the players are looking to equip DedSec gear.

How to get guns in Watch Dogs: Legion?

In the game, the players are trying to overthrow the military force that has taken over London and this duty won’t be completed without the extensive use of firepower. Every single NPC has their own set of skillset and weapons. The only way to unlock new weapons is by recruiting new characters. The way the player can change their weapons is also by changing the character they are using. To unlock new weapons that the player desires, they will have to look for the character in the game holding that specific weapon.

The Beekeeper in Watch Dogs: Legion can control a swarm of robotic bees that can help stun and inflict damage on enemies. The Beekeeper also has a flashy gold uniform.

Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Other recruits such as police officers, weapon dealers, and security guards can fetch the players' guns like the MP5 or Ak-47.

