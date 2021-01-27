Watch OS 7.3 Features Now Include The ECG And Irregular Heart Rate Rhythm Features

Apple Watch is a line of smartwatches produced by Apple Inc. There are a lot of features that are incorporated in this watch and these include fitness tracking, health-oriented capabilities, and wireless telecommunication, along with integrating with iOS and other Apple products and services. Continue reading this article to know all about the Apple Watch Unity Face which comes with the latest Apple Watch update.

Also read | Pokemon Go: How To Catch Flaaffy? A Complete Step By Step Guide

Watch OS 7.3 Features

Also read | Xbox Head Phil Spencer Apologizes On Twitter For Xbox Live Gold Pricing Changes

In the latest update of Apple Watch, the new features that are unlocked include the electrocardiogram (ECG) and irregular heart rate rhythm features for Apple Watch Series 4 and above. The Apple Watch OS 7.3 was announced to be released on the 26th of January. This update came right after the RC build that was released late last week. Inspired by the colours of the Pan-African flag, this update will also include a new Unity watch face collection. In order to check the Watch app on your iPhone, go to > General > Software Update and this will show you when the release is ready for you (usually about 10 am PT/1 pm ET).

The users who have subscribed to Apple Fitness+ will also be able to see the new Time to Walk feature. This will allow the users to get access to cameos from celebrities during their walks. All the other updates will include performance improvements and bug fixes specifically for the Control Center and Notification Center. The watch OS 7.3 release notes are mentioned below:

Unity watch face inspired by the colours of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you.

Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers - an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk.

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand.

Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled.

Also read | Pokemon Go Shiny Trapinch: Is Shiny Trapinch Available In Pokemon Go?

Also read | How Many Missions Are There In Hitman 3? A Detailed Walkthrough For Fans