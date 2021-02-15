What Does Infinity Symbol Mean In Apple Music? Check How It Works

Apple Music is among the hottest music streaming services right now, which comes with a massive music library and offers various subscription options to the users. It is available as the default music app for iOS devices, and also offers direct integration with the Mac ecosystem. And due to its string of features and various customization options, Apple Music has also gained huge popularity among Android users over the past few years. This is obviously due to the constant updates the platform has received since its launch.

With the iOS 14 release, Apple added plenty of exciting features to the app which included the new Listen Now tab, and a brand new search experience, among others. If you are an Apple Music user, you must have noticed that the app also displays an Infinity symbol. And if you haven't seen this symbol, you are probably still unaware of this feature. So today, we look at the infinity symbol meaning and guide you on how to work with the feature.

What does Infinity symbol mean in Apple Music?

The infinity symbol (∞) is used in the Apple Music to represent the recently added Autoplay function in the app. So, if you have an infinity symbol active on the screen, it simply indicates that the autoplay feature is turned on. With the feature enabled, the app endlessly streams all of your music starting with the songs queued on the service and even all the albums. Once all the songs are finished playing, the app will play similar songs that are based on the music available in your library. It works similar to the Spotify feature. Users should note that the Autoplay feature will be automatically enabled on the app.

Along with the Autoplay feature, there were plenty of new additions in Apple Music with the iOS 14 update. One of the biggest highlights is the new design which came with a highly personalized Listen Now tab for users. Another major addition is the 'Recently Played' widget which gives access to recently played albums and playlists.

Image credits: Mark_CRZ | Unsplash