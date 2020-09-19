What Is Dream11 App? Learn How To Download And Play Dream11

Fantasy football has been all the rage for a very long time now. Dream11 is a fantasy sports manager application. It allows the user to create their own football, cricket, hockey, etc team and battle it amongst other creators. Players can decide to enter their names in paid competitions and free competitions too. Dream11 is making huge strides in the world of cricket and is now the title sponsor of the IPL 2020 season.
Fiercest rivalry 🔥— Dream11 (@Dream11) September 19, 2020
Most skillful T20 players 😍
Match 1 - @mipaltan vs @ChennaiIPL #Dream11IPL is ready to dazzle!
Download the app and make your teams now. Click: https://t.co/HRtDZJOmca. #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/JYCvdIf5l1
Dream11 is a fantasy gaming application that is available for download on both the Android play store and iOS app store. Players just need to head to their respective app stores, search for the application and hit download. After finishing the download, the application is ready to play.
Dream11 gives the option to the players to play the fantasy sport of their choice. The sport could be anything from cricket, football, basketball, etc. Just like every fantasy league application the player needs to create a team of their choice in a particular sport and play in a league where they can compete with a vast majority of people or also choose to battle it out head to head with one of their friends.
IPL is one of the biggest cricket events in India. Fans from every city come in support of their respective teams. The whole environment becomes competitive with teams wanting a one up against the other teams. Fans often extend their support to the sport by playing it through different platforms such as fantasy leagues. As Dream11 is the sponsor of IPL 2020, it's going to have some exclusive fun and deals attached to it, Here’s how you can play IPL in Dream11:
