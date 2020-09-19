What Is Dream11 App? Learn How To Download And Play Dream11

Fantasy football has been all the rage for a very long time now. Dream11 is a fantasy sports manager application. It allows the user to create their own football, cricket, hockey, etc team and battle it amongst other creators. Players can decide to enter their names in paid competitions and free competitions too. Dream11 is making huge strides in the world of cricket and is now the title sponsor of the IPL 2020 season.

What is Dream 11 app and how to download Dream11?

Dream11 is a fantasy gaming application that is available for download on both the Android play store and iOS app store. Players just need to head to their respective app stores, search for the application and hit download. After finishing the download, the application is ready to play.

How to use Dream11 app?

Dream11 gives the option to the players to play the fantasy sport of their choice. The sport could be anything from cricket, football, basketball, etc. Just like every fantasy league application the player needs to create a team of their choice in a particular sport and play in a league where they can compete with a vast majority of people or also choose to battle it out head to head with one of their friends.

How to use Dream11 app to play IPL?

IPL is one of the biggest cricket events in India. Fans from every city come in support of their respective teams. The whole environment becomes competitive with teams wanting a one up against the other teams. Fans often extend their support to the sport by playing it through different platforms such as fantasy leagues. As Dream11 is the sponsor of IPL 2020, it's going to have some exclusive fun and deals attached to it, Here’s how you can play IPL in Dream11:

Startup the Dream11 application

Select cricket and then select IPL

Select an upcoming match

The application will then ask you to create a team

The player then needs to create a team of any of the IPL players in the number of credits allotted to them. It is advised to pick a balanced team filled with all sorts of players rather than just batsmen or bowlers to have a better score output in the game.

After this, the player will be asked to join a league

The player can join a league of his choice, free or paid. If they want to join a paid competition the players will have to submit a small fee.

Once joined, the player’s team will receive points according to their real-life performances in the game.

