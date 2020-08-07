What Is GPA Scale Reporting On The Common App? A Detailed Explanation

A site called the Common App or the Common Application helps students and parents to apply for colleges much more effectively than the classic way of applying for each college separately. The application is accepted by more than 900 schools and colleges in countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and many European countries. This is the reason why many people around the globe who are not aware of this application keep trying to find out more about the Common App. Which why some are confused about "what is GPA scale reporting on the common app?" or "how do you report GPA on Common App?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | What Is The Common App? How Many Countries Accept The Common Application

What is GPA scale reporting on the common app?

According to the guidelines presented by the Common App, the GPA Scale is the numerical representation of the highest possible grade average a student can achieve at the school. There are two types of GPAs, one is weighted GPA and the other is unweighted GPA; schools can sometimes provide both or either of them in their result. The unweighted GPAs are reported on a 4.0 scale and consider all classes equal. Weighted GPAs are reported on a 5.0 scale and consider class difficulty when awarding grades. However, colleges consider both when reading a student's application for admission.

Also Read | How to remove a college on the Common app? Learn step-by-step procedure

How do you report GPA on Common App?

As per the Common app guidelines, an applicant should report the current Class Rank and GPA, even if it might change later in the school year. If your school does not rank, select "None" from the drop-down menu. If your school calculates both weighted and unweighted Class Rank/GPA, report the weighted value.

Also Read | How to archive a class in Google Classroom? Learn to archive and restore a class here

Class Rank Reporting and unweighted GPA scale reporting list

97-100 4.0 A+

93-96 4.0 A

90-92 3.7 A-

87-89 3.3 B+

83-86 3.0 B

80-82 2.7 B-

77-79 2.3 C+

73-76 2.0 C

70-72 1.7 C-

67-69 1.3 D+

65-66 1.0 D

60-64 1.0 D-

59 > 0.0 F

The list for the weighted GPA scale reporting remains the same, however, the difficult subjects receive a 1.0 GPA extra than the other. So, it means that 0.5 points are usually added to the unweighted GPA and it is considered as A+, similarly, an A would be equivalent to a 4.5. Grades in low-level classes are measured using the unweighted scale, so an A in those classes would be equivalent to a 4.0.

GPA Scale Reporting

All Images ~ Screenshot from the app

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 announced: Details about specs, price & release date