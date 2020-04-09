Free Fire Wonderland Event - Install The Latest Free Fire Update + APK File

Free Fire update OB21 has been officially released on the global servers to all players and has brought a string of new features to the game including the new character Kapella, a new pet Ottero, the Thompson gun, among others. The new Free Fire update has also introduced a brand-new event titled 'Free Fire Wonderland Event'. This is a major Free Fire event which is evident from the fact that the makers have also gone on to rename the game to 'Garena Free Fire: Wonderland' on both the Google PlayStore and iOS App Store.

Free Fire Wonderland download

Free Fire users have been able to update the game to Free Fire Wonderland starting April 8, 2020. The update size of Free Fire Wonderland is around 300 MB.

The APK file for Free Fire Wonderland is available on APKMirror and can be downloaded at this link. Make sure that you have an Android OS version 4.0.3 or higher.

Free Fire Wonderland Event

The Free Fire Wonderland Event has started on April 8 and will run through April 20 this year. The event will task players with certain missions to be able to earn a number of free rewards including an Audiophile Bunny Headset, a permanent gun skin, exclusive costumes and much more.

The Wonderland event has been divided into three parts that require you to complete a few sets of missions to earn exclusive rewards. These are the list of missions in the new Free Fire Wonderland event:

April 8 - April 12

You will have to play a string of matches with your friends to redeem the rewards which include Gold Royale Vouchers, Diamond Royale Vouchers and one Audiophile Bunny Headset.

April 9 - April 15

You will have to call back your friends to get one SPAS12 permanent gun skin and a Weapon Royale Voucher. Missions are yet to be listed by Free Fire.

April 12 - April 20

You have to collect Mysterious Eggs to earn an exclusive bundle.

The developers have also added a new Airship feature for the Wonderland event, where you will see an airship flying in both classic and ranked modes, which will drop a box containing rare weapons.

Image credits: Garena Free Fire