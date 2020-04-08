Free Fire Update Is Coming Out On April 9 & Kapella Is All Set For A Debut; Know Details

The latest update of Free Fire will launch tomorrow and the community is eagerly waiting for the new patch. The highly-requested ranked mode for Clash Squad will be available from April 9 for all the players worldwide. The most exciting part about the new Free Fire update is the forthcoming motorbike which now will be available for two players to ride.

What is new in the latest Free Fire update?

Clash Squad became a permanent game mode in Free Fire just a few months ago and has quickly become a favourite amongst all the players. In the pre-season of Clash Squad, for the survivors who wished to make this game more competitive, the new and different ranking mechanism of the new update will be filled with more challenging interface in comparison with the rank mode of Battle Royale. In the new update too, Clash Squad’s classic mode will continue to be available for players.

Also Read | Free Fire news: Free Fire Max to come with higher quality visuals across the board

Kapella is going to be the new character arriving from the latest Free Fire update. She joins the game as the lead singer of a K-pop band; her soothing voice and positive personality can heal anyone, including herself. If a person uses, Kapella, it will increase the effects of healing items and healing skills while her 'Healing Song' passive skill will reduce your ally’s speed of HP loss when knocked down.

Also Read | Free Fire rolls out Ragnarok-themed content; More in-game content to arrive on March 13

The new Free Fire update comes with two new weapons that will be available for the players to use. The Thompson is an SMG with a large magazine that will only be available in Classic mode. While it does not provide the same stopping power as the MP40, its consistency makes it an outstanding choice in mid-to-close range firefights.

The Smoke Grenade is only available in the Clash Squad which is more of a strategic weapon. The list of the new updates include the new pet Ottero which will be available from later this month, and survivors will want to keep an eye on the skies as an airship will be overseeing Bermuda during the Wonderland event on April 19.

Also Read | Free Fire 'Charge It Up' event allows players to earn exclusive rewards; Know-how

Also Read | Here's how to redeem Free Fire codes on the Garena FF website