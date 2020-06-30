What Is SHEIN App And How Does It Work? Find Out Why It Is Banned In India

SHEIN is an online shopping platform for fashion and accessories - with all the categories like women's clothing, men's clothing, kids' clothing, shoes and accessories. SHEIN app is a one-stop destination for fashionistas. The company was founded in 2008 that mainly focuses on women's fashion and lifestyle. The popular online shopping app is now banned by the Indian government. Here are some more details about the SHEIN app.

How does SHEIN app work?

First, you need to download the app, following which you need to register with your email address and a password

After you have registered on the app, you will get a certain amount of coupons that you can use while shopping on SHEIN app

Even if you visit SHEIN app regularly, you will get various coupons and offers

If you need to buy any clothes or accessories from SHEIN app, you simply need to add that item to your cart

You also need to add your address so that your order gets delivered to you.

There is also a cash on delivery option available on the app which means you can pay the amount at your doorstep

SHEIN charges a certain amount of money for Cash on Delivery orders.

Why is Shein app banned?

The app is also mentioned in the long list of mobile applications that have been banned by the Indian government. The decision of banning the apps was taken after twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Eventually, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invoked its power under section 69A of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which specifies "Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public".

Chinese Apps not banned in India

The order issued by the ministry includes 59 mobile apps from China. Although, several popular applications still have not been banned. There could be reasons behind not including these apps. As per reports, some of these apps are also under review and might get banned in the future. These apps include:

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Lite

MV Master

AliExpress

