What Is SHEIN App And How Does It Work? Find Out Why It Is Banned In India

SHEIN is an online shopping platform for fashion and accessories - with all the categories like women's clothing, men's clothing, kids' clothing, shoes and accessories. SHEIN app is a one-stop destination for fashionistas. The company was founded in 2008 that mainly focuses on women's fashion and lifestyle. The popular online shopping app is now banned by the Indian government. Here are some more details about the SHEIN app.
The app is also mentioned in the long list of mobile applications that have been banned by the Indian government. The decision of banning the apps was taken after twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. Eventually, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invoked its power under section 69A of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which specifies "Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public".
The order issued by the ministry includes 59 mobile apps from China. Although, several popular applications still have not been banned. There could be reasons behind not including these apps. As per reports, some of these apps are also under review and might get banned in the future. These apps include:
