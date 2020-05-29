What Is The Instagram Username Prank? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Prank

As the lockdown in India extended, so did the time spent on social media. During the lockdown, Instagram has been a host to lots of viral challenges and pranks. Many people have come across such pranks and challenges and have also participated in it. The latest addition in the list of pranks on Instagram is Instagram username prank. In this Instagram username prank, people have been tricking their friends into changing their usernames into food items.

What is the Instagram username prank?

In 2019, Instagram introduced a change in account settings. According to that, if a user has changed his name on Instagram twice in 14 days, he cannot change it for the third time for the next 14 days. As a result, the user will be stuck with the last updated name for 14 days before being able to change it again.

If someone still tries to change the name again after the second time, a message from Instagram pops up on the screen saying "You cannot change your name at this time because you have changed it twice within 14 days." The update was meant to be a safety measure but during the lockdown, this safety measure has been turned into a prank by users of Instagram.

How is this Instagram username prank done

The Instagram username change prank involves changing the name twice. People may try to convince their friends and change the username twice into something funny. One can receive a text like, “Hey, I’m making a short video and I want you to be in it. Please set your name (name not user name) on Instagram as your favourite dish in lower caps first for example 'biryani’ then change it to 'BIRYANI’ in upper caps and take a screenshot of it and send it to me. Send the screenshot of both upper case and lower case changes. I am not going to post it anywhere so don’t worry. It’s going to be a hilarious video so please do it. ASAP".

If someone falls prey to this trick they will be stuck with this changed name for fourteen days. Also, as a result, the notifications to friends will be received by this changed name on Instagram.

How to change the username on Instagram

Tap your avatar icon in the bottom right corner of the app.

After going to your profile, click on edit profile under bio.