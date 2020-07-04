What Is The Moj App? Is It A TikTok-like App Created In India? Read Details

As the Chinese short video app TikTok’s popularity in India begins to dwindle, a new app has arrived to take its place. The Indian regional social media platform ShareChat has launched the new Moj App. The Moj short video app is now available on play store. Read on to know, “What is the Moj App?”

What is the Moj App?

Moj App is India’s recent replacement of the wildly popular app TikTok. It offers features similar to TikTok such special effects, short videos, emoticons stickers and etc. In addition to this Moj App allows users to download videos and supports 15 languages.

Like TikTok, the Moj short video app allows users to upload videos which last up to 15 seconds. Filters and emoticons are available on the app to help the creator enhance the quality of videos. Moj App also provides the facility for users to lip-sync. However, like ShareChat itself, the app does not support for the English language.

Moj App is from which country?

Moj short video app has amassed more popularity due to the Indian Government’s recent decision to ban 59 Chinese apps in India. It seemed as though ShareChat launched the app almost immediately after the government decision was made public. So far the Moj short video app has been downloaded by 50,000 users. On the play store, it even has been given an overall rating of 4.3.

Moj short video app’s parent company ShareChat has been developed by Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd. which was founded by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan. As per the reports of a media portal, ShareChat has over a whopping 60 million monthly active users who speak at least 15 Indian languages.

Other Indian apps like Moj Short Video App

Apart from Moj app, India has produced apps like Chingari, Mitron and Roposo which are also in the short-video space. Roposo is an Indian app which was launched in 2014 and is receiving more attention since India’s ban on Chinese apps. Roposo has so far crossed the 5-crore milestone for downloads.

On the other hand, Chingari, which entered the space just two years ago in 2018, has crossed the 50-lakh-downloads mark. Meanwhile, Mitron was launched only in April 2020 and has already crossed over 1 crore downloads.

