Whatsapp Rolls Out Update For Group Calls, New User Interface For Calls And More

Whatsapp is a social messaging giant that has people from every age group using its services on a daily basis. Whatsapp often releases timely updates, providing a smooth and efficient experience for its users. There's a new Whatsapp update for Android which has unveiled a new ringtone for group calls and new animated stickers tweaks. Reports of Whatsapp v2.20.198.11 beta for Android suggests that Whatsapp is looking to make the user interface better for video calls and provide a more streamlined experience.

What's new on whatsapp:

Group calls have a new ring to them

WABetaInfo, the go-to tracker for Whatsapp feature updates, has informed about the new features in Whatsapp v2.20.198.11 beta for Android. A new ringtone for group calls has been introduced. This WhatsApp update aims to provide a distinction between group calls and private calls.

Animated Stickers are more lively

The Whatsapp beta users with Android can enable this feature now. Along with this, WhatsApp has updated their stickers lopping them at most 8 times and longer stickers with more frames will loop lesser times. Whatsapp beta users will also be able to enjoy animated stickers feature in Android now.

Calling User Interface gets more streamlined

Whatsapp beta for Android is working towards making the user interface for calls better. The Whatsapp update suggests that Whatsapp aims to move all the buttons to the bottom of the screen to have a better visual look and also for a more streamlined experience. There will be 5 buttons on the bottom of the screen; the info button, the messaging button, the audio and video on/off button, and the camera switch button. This new user interface has still not been implemented on the Whatsapp beta for Android as it is still a work in progress.

Image source: WAbetainfo

Storage management gets more efficient

This Whatsapp update looks towards making managing the storage easier for its users. Reports suggest that Whatsapp is aiming to revamp the storage usage section's design which helps the user manage their space a lot more comfortably and provides more tools to remove or delete unwanted files or messages like forwards. This new update should roll out after it's tested by the beta users. All these updates are expected to first reach Android users and then iPhone users.

Image source: WAbetainfo

Promo Image source: Whatsapp website