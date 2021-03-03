Why Did My Bitmoji Disappear? Find Out If Snapchat Deleted Bitmoji

Some Snapchat users took to Twitter recently and stated that their Bitmoji wasn’t working. Users pointed out that Bitmoji has actually disappeared from the app. Snapchat’s Bitmoji became an instant hit among users ever since the company introduced them. A Bitmoji on Snapchat is nothing the user’s own personal emoji. Users can create expressive cartoon avatar and choose from a growing library of moods and stickers, which will all be featuring them.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor introduces Mr. Ramdas from sets of her upcoming film; check out pictures

Why did my Bitmoji disappear?

Several Snapchat users revealed that their Bitmoji was nowhere to be seen on the app. However, one thing is clear that Snapchat has not deleted the Bitmojis as the company did not make any official announcement. In fact, some Twitter users also found a solution to the “Bitmoji not working” problem.

Snapchat deleted my bitmoji.

It took me months to find a perfect nose for my avatar😤 — Avi (@Avizard17) March 3, 2021

Bitmoji is gone on snap, won’t let me save a new one. This is bothering me more than it should. #FirstWorldProblems #snapchat #bitmoji — Lexy Nelson (@LexyNelson92) March 3, 2021

Why did Snapchat just randomly remove my bitmoji ? — V (@vdevinotinto_) March 3, 2021

Read | Virat Kohli 1st Indian to reach 100 million Instagram followers; joins global elite list

Bitmoji not working: Here’s how to fix it

Some Twitter users revealed that their Bitmoji was back after they logged out and logged in again. One user named Gannon Lowry stated, “solution for everyone with Snapchat bitmojis. If your bitmoji disappeared log out and log back in.” Although the social media company has not released an official statement clearing, did Snapchat delete Bitmoji, it appears that the error was only temporary.

Solution for everyone with Snapchat bitmojis. If your bitmoji disappeared log out and log back in. #snapchatdown #snapchat — Gannon Lowry (@gannon_lowry) March 3, 2021

Snapchat recently updated Snapcores

Snapchat made headlines in January 2021, when some of its users faced issues related to their Snap score. Snap Score is basically the number of snaps a user has sent and received. It was later revealed that the update was announced by the makers of the app on their social media profiles. Snapscores don’t get updated instantly, these scores usually take a week to get updated. One of the easiest ways to fix this bug is to uninstall the app and download it again.

Read | Snapchat Best Friends list glitch explained! How to add Friends in the SC BFFs list

More about Snapchat

Snapchat has been developed by Snap Inc., which was originally known as Snapchat Inc and has become a major social media app today. The key feature that attracts the users is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients. Launched on July 8, 2011, the app has 229 million daily active users. The app was created by former students at Standford University, Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown.

Read | Bernie Snapchat filter: How to use this new filter from Snapchat

Source: Snapchat