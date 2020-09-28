Windows XP Source Code Leaked Everywhere! What Does The Leak Reveal?

Microsoft's Windows XP has been a part of a lot of online conversations lately and it is because of the recent revelation of Windows source code leaks. However, it is quite evident that this Windows XP leak has been circulating on the internet for many years. A recent report by ZDNet revealed 4chan user's post which consists of source code for Windows XP Service Pack 1, Windows 2000, and Windows Server 2003. However, Engadget's report says that the leaker confirmed these source codes were available privately from a long time and the files contain Windows XP early work details.

Also Read | Amazon Luna release date, early access, price & more; A new cloud gaming platform emerges

Microsoft's Windows XP source code leak includes major early developments

The leaked files are compiled with several unreleased themes from XP’s early development, says The Verge in a recent report. The Windows source code leaks also presented an old unreleased theme which seems quite similar to Apple’s Aqua design language from macOS, previously known as OS X. However, this old unreleased theme can be seen as a piece of perfect evidence to the rivalry between Apple and Microsoft in terms of the developing their operating systems.

Also Read | After iOS 14 release, home screen customization apps reach 5.7M downloads: Reports

The Verges's report claims that the Windows source code that is circulating on the world wide web is legitimate. If these source code that is leaked online are truly legitimate, on which Microsoft has not yet responded, then many Windows XP users (which are quite a lot of people) can be under serious online threats. Apart from the troll forum 4Chan, these source code files are also leaked on several portals including the file-sharing site Mega.

A report by ZDNet claims that the source code leak came from academia which had the access to Windows source code to help support its security. Many source code of Microsoft previous versions are making round son the internet, according to Engadget's report, the leaks also include source code for MS-DOS, Windows CE, Windows Embedded and Windows NT.

Also Read | Nokia 8.3 5G launched! Details about specs, price, features and more; Read

Nevertheless, it is expected that Microsoft would not bother to defend its old OS version which can be now denoted as zombie OS. This is because the American organisation had stopped innovating XP in 2014 and has not released a single update since then. So, with Windows XP, its users have been vulnerable for years.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

Also Read | How to download Among Us on PC? Is Among us free to play? Know details