YouTube HD Streaming Is Back On Mobile App; Enjoy HD And Full-HD Streaming

YouTube is amongst the leading streaming platforms in India with millions of active users daily. It had stopped providing HD services in India during the initial stages of the lockdown. This means that the users have been watching their favourite videos in SD quality that is 480p and below to save Internet bandwidth. However, according to the news and many users, YouTube HD streaming is back and now every user can enjoy their favourite videos from popular YouTubers in HD, Full-HD and higher quality. However, this is only applicable when watching videos on the YouTube app using Wi-Fi. Mobile data viewing is still restricted to SD quality on the YouTube App.

Also Read | 8 UC Browser alternatives for you: Get the list of best apps

YouTube HD streaming is back

According to the reports and many users in India, YouTube HD streaming has been enabled for all the users in the country. However, only users of the YouTube app with a good WiFi connection can use it. The streaming and quality of the videos also depend upon the quality the video has been uploaded in. The users will now get more quality options such as 144p, 240p, 360p, 480p, 720p and 1080p. Many users are also wondering if they would have to subscribe to YouTube Premium to enjoy HD services, it has been duly noted that this development appears to be for all YouTube users and not just the YouTube Premium subscription holders. This means everyone should be able to view videos in HD on the app. Nevertheless, there has been no announcement from the Google-owned streaming app yet.

Also Read | Elyments app OTP problem: App says "We are re-calibrating our systems"

Many people do not know that YouTube Desktop was able to provide users with HD quality content unlike YouTube App on smartphone devices which had restrictions on quality. It was in March 2020 when Google-owned streaming services portal decided to stop providing HD services during the lockdown period in India. However, it was not only YouTube but other streaming service providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar had also done the same. As per reports, it was stated that YouTube App will temporarily default to SD quality at 480p on mobile networks until April 14, however, this restriction still exists for mobile data users. But, now that YouTube has allowed HD streaming on the app when connected to Wi-Fi, mobile data users should also see the restriction lifted sooner than ever.

Also Read | Disney Plus Error code 83: What it means and how to fix it easily?

Also Read | 'Ghost of Tsushima' release time revealed; know details about pre-loading and more