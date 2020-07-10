Canon EOS R5: Check Out The Specifications, Features, Price And Release Date In India

Canon recently announced the launch of EOS R5. It is reportedly by far the highest-end mirrorless camera that has ever been made. When Canon made a solid entry into full-frame mirrorless with its 2018’s EOS R and last year’s cheaper EOS RP, it became a game-changer. The R5 is a pro-level flagship with a price tag to match.

Details about the Canon EOS R5 camera

Image Credits: Official website of Canon

Canon EOS R5 specification

The Canon EOS R5 is primarily designed to provide a pro-level mirrorless camera with upto 8k video recording support. With 45- megapixel sensor, there is also support for continuous shooting at up to 12 fps which will enable the use of mechanical shutter or 20 fps with the electronic shutter.

Moreover, Canon’s Digic X image processor supports an ISO range of 100-51,200, which can be expanded to as high as ISO 102,400. Canon has provided its next-generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus technology. With a 100% autofocus coverage area, the AF points on the EOS R5 have been increased to 1,053.

image Credits: Official website of Canon

R5 has Face Tracking with Eye Detection AF, which will give the ability to enable AF Priority mode for people as well as animals. One of the best features includes its in-body image stabilisation that is designed to work in conjunction with the optical image stabilisation (OIS) of the lens. Reportedly, it is effective up to 8-stops shutter speed and works with EF and RF series lenses.

Read Also | Instagram Introduces 'pinned Comments' Feature To Manage The Tone Of Conversation

Moreover, the Canon EOS R5 also lets you capture 8K videos at 30fps frame rate, with full sensor readout. In fact, the EOS R5 allows recording 8K RAW movies internally, without requiring any accessories. Another interesting feature of the camera is that it has an option to record 4k videos at 120fps.

Read Also | Sony Launches ‘wearable Air Conditioner’ Reon Pocket For Android And IOS Devices

image Credits: Official website of Canon

Canon EOS R5 price

According to a leading media portal, the Canon EOS R will be available at a price of Rs 3,39,995 in India. The price includes only the body of the camera.

Canon EOS R5 release date

According to a leading media portal, the product will be available to purchase in India through Canon Image Squares and authorised retailers from August.

image Credits: Official website of Canon

Read Also | TikTok Exits Hong Kong As China's Controversial National Security Law 'stings Freedom'

Read Also | New Lava Z61 Pro: Know Its Price, Specifications, Origin & Other Details

Promo image Credits: Official website of Canon