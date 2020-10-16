Best Laptop Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Day That You Must Check Out

Flipkart's big billion day is here and with it, all the best deals on electronics are also launched. Customers looking for discounts on various categories of laptops should definitely check out Flipkart's laptop section. Continue reading to know about some of these sleek laptops, ultimate gaming laptops, premium category laptops, and more.

Best Laptop Deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day

Customers can now easily purchase thin and lightweight laptops during this Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which starts from a low price of Rs. 26,990. Along with having various discounts and exchange offers, the laptops in this price range will also have a no-cost EMI payment option available.

Many of the gaming laptops are starting from Rs. 45,000 for those who are interested in getting one at a low starting price. All the gaming laptops under this price range will have high-end gaming and graphical intensive performance with dedicated GPUs like GTX 1650s.

Now for the laptops under the high-performance section, these will start from a price of Rs. 35,000. For those who want to purchase non-gaming laptops but still need high enough performance should surely check that section. Below is a list of some laptops that might interest most customers

The Lenovo S145 is having a price drop of minimum 15%, which makes it even more affordable laptops now. Anyone can now have a Lenovo laptop with a dedicated GPU of AMD Ryzen 3200U, all under a price of 25,000.

For those looking for a gaming laptop under 50,000, the Acer Aspire 7 is one of the best to go for as its price is expected to go below 50k, which makes it one of the cheapest entry-level gaming laptop capable of handling all the latest games at medium-high settings.

The business class Vostro 14 is powered with an Intel Core i5 10th Gen, has a memory of 8GB RAM with storage of up to 1 TB HDD along with a 256 GB SSD. All of this can now be purchased under a price of 49,990. This laptop is a model with a 14-inch FHD screen.

Promo Image Credits: Flipkart