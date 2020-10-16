Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020: Check Out The List Of Smartphones With Best Deals

The Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 sale started at 12 pm on October 15 for the Flipkart Plus members and on October 16 for the rest. This is an annual festive sale by Flipkart, which is held every year, brings several exciting deals and offers on products such as smartphones, TVs, laptops, and a range of other products and accessories. Below mentioned are some of the best smartphone deals that customers should check out on Flipkart during this sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 Mobile Offer List

1. Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ features the famous Motorola’s Endless Edge AMOLED display which is capable of wrapping up almost 90-degrees around both sides of the smartphone.

It is currently available for Rs 64,999. Its MRP is Rs 89,999.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Read Camera of 108MP + 16MP + 8MP

5000mAh

2. LG G8X

This smartphone is currently available at Rs 19,990 with up to Rs 35,000 off.

Dual screen | Snapdragon 855

6GB + 128GB

4000mAh

32MP Front Camera

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

This smartphone features a staggering 64 MP high-resolution camera along with 30X Zoom. The battery capacity is an awesome 4500 mAh which will keep most of the users satisfied for a long time.

Available currently ar a price of Rs 49,999 with up to Rs 28,000 off

8GB + 128GB | 64MP camera

6.7-inch Quad HD+ display

4. Poco X2

Currently available at Rs 16,499 instead of its MRP which is Rs 18,999.

64MP camera at 2160p video resolution

4500mAh

5. Xiaomi Mi 10

Currently available for Rs 49,999 for the 8GB, 256GB variant which was previously priced at an MRP Rs 59,999.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, VC Liquid Cooling and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Available at Rs 54,999 with up to Rs 35,001 off

12GB + 256GB

6.8-inch QHD+ display

12MP triple cameras

4300 mAh Battery

7. Motorola Razr

Available at Rs 84,999 with up to Rs 40,000 off

Flip phone | 6GB + 128GB

Snapdragon 710

16MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

2510 mAh Battery

SDM710 Processor

