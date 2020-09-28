What Is For77.com? Does It Really Transfer Free V Bucks To Your Fortnite Account?

Fortnite is one of the popular battle royale games out there with a massive following around the globe. Just like any other popular free-to-play title, the online multiplayer game features a number of in-game purchases that require users to pay in the form of V-bucks. The V-buck is essentially an in-game currency that allows Fortnite fans to purchase a range of items including battle passes, new outfits, gliders, emotes, loot items and much more.

While players can always get some free V-bucks by regularly playing the battle royale game, it isn’t sufficient if you are looking to get your hands on more expensive items. In this case, you obviously need to spend some real money to buy the V-bucks. However, not every gamer is willing to spend a lot of cash just to purchase some in-game items. Several players are always on the lookout for apps or websites that claim to offer free Fortnite skins or V-Bucks for free. This is when a number of websites start to emerge on the internet claiming to offer free V bucks and other Fortnite items without having to pay a dime.

What is For77.com?

For77 is one such website that has recently emerged on the internet claiming to offer free V bucks to Fortnite players, which they may otherwise have to purchase from the game’s item shop. Once you land on the homepage, you will be prompted to click on ‘Continue’ to get free V-bucks for the battle royale game. Next, you will be asked to enter your Fortnite username and choose a platform. It will ask to confirm your account and choose the number of V-bucks that you wish to add to your profile.

Is For77 a scam?

As you input the requested details and continue to follow the on-screen prompts, For77 will indicate that it is running some processes in the background to transfer the requested V-bucks into your Fortnite account. In the next screen, it will always display a fatal error and detect a spam crawler.

Now, you will be asked to complete a bunch of offers to finally fulfil your free V-bucks request. This will include anything from playing online video games to taking up endless surveys on untrusted websites.

While this obviously raises suspicion about its authenticity, it is also worth pointing out that For77 successfully verifies an invalid Fortnite username and proceeds to transfer free V-bucks to the said account. In addition, you will not find a single trace during the process that hints a linkage between the website and your Fortnite account. Furthermore, the website doesn't provide any details about its owner. This makes it very clear that the website has no intention of transferring any V-Bucks to your account. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you only rely on Fortnite's official Item store to purchase V-bucks and your favourite items.

