Animal Crossing Critters Leaving In September; Complete List Of Bugs And Fish Leaving

Animal Crossing is one of the biggest games for Nintendo Switch. It has created a huge player base on the platform and has a diversified list of players. The game has created enormous hype and is one of the top sellers on the platform. Players of the game pour in hours at a time not realising how immersed they are into the game due to the amount of content it provides.
The game also depicts how the world works, animals live. For the update in September, some of the critters are leaving animal crossing. Seasons are changing and a change in Critters will be visible in the game too. Players using the time travel feature will not be affected by this, but the players that play by the day will see a number of critters leaving the game.
Here is a list of bugs that will be leaving Animal Crossing in the coming season:
|Critter Type
|Critter
|Location
|Shadow Size
|Bug
|Tiger Butterfly
|Flying
|N/A
|Bug
|Emperor Butterfly
|Flying
|N/A
|Bug
|Agrias Butterfly
|Flying
|N/A
|Bug
|Raja Brooke's Birdwing
|Flying by purple flowers
|N/A
|Bug
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|Flying
|N/A
|Bug
|Atlas Moth
|On trees
|N/A
|Bug
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|Flying
|N/A
|Bug
|Grasshopper
|On ground
|N/A
|Bug
|Walker Cicada
|On trees
|N/A
|Bug
|Pondskater
|Ponds
|N/A
|Bug
|Diving Beetle
|Ponds and Rivers
|N/A
|Bug
|Giant Water Bug
|Ponds and Rivers
|N/A
|Bug
|Rosalia Batesi Beetle
|On tree stumps
|N/A
|Bug
|Earth-Boring Dung Beetle
|On ground
|N/A
|Bug
|Goliath Beetle
|On trees
|N/A
|Bug
|Rainbow Stag
|On Coconut Trees
|N/A
|Bug
|Mosquito
|Flying
|N/A
|Critter Type
|Critter
|Location
|Shadow
|Fish
|Crawfish
|Pond
|Small
|Fish
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|River
|Large
|Fish
|Sweetfish
|River
|Medium
|Fish
|Salmon
|River
|Large
|Fish
|King Salmon
|River
|Largest
|Fish
|Nibblefish
|River
|Smallest
|Fish
|Piranha
|River
|Small
|Fish
|Arowana
|River
|Large
|Fish
|Dorado
|River
|Large
|Fish
|Gar
|Pond
|Largest
|Fish
|Arapaima
|River
|Largest
|Fish
|Saddle Bichir
|River
|Large
|Fish
|Clownfish
|Sea
|Smallest
|Fish
|Surgeonfish
|Sea
|Small
|Fish
|Butterflyfish
|Sea
|Small
|Fish
|Pufferfish
|Sea
|Medium
|Fish
|Blue Marlin
|Pier
|Largest
|Fish
|Ocean Sunfish
|Sea
|Largest
|Fish
|Saw Shark
|Sea
|Largest
|Fish
|Hammerhead Shark
|Sea
|Largest
|Fish
|Great White Shark
|Sea
|Largest
|Fish
|Whale Shark
|Sea
|Largest
|Fish
|Suckerfish
|Sea
|Large
Animal Crossing has north and south hemispheres too. Here is a list of bugs and fishes leaving Animal Crossing from the southern hemisphere in the coming season.
|Critter Type
|Critter
|Location
|Shadow
|Bug
|Emperor Butterfly
|Flying
|N/A
|Fish
|Bitterling
|River
|Smallest
|Fish
|Yellow Perch
|River
|Medium
|Fish
|String fish
|River
|Large
|Fish
|Sturgeon
|River
|Largest
|Fish
|Sea Butterfly
|Sea
|Smallest
|Fish
|Football Fish
|Sea
|Large
