Animal Crossing Critters Leaving In September; Complete List Of Bugs And Fish Leaving

Animal Crossing is one of the biggest games for Nintendo Switch. It has created a huge player base on the platform and has a diversified list of players. The game has created enormous hype and is one of the top sellers on the platform. Players of the game pour in hours at a time not realising how immersed they are into the game due to the amount of content it provides.

The game also depicts how the world works, animals live. For the update in September, some of the critters are leaving animal crossing. Seasons are changing and a change in Critters will be visible in the game too. Players using the time travel feature will not be affected by this, but the players that play by the day will see a number of critters leaving the game.

Animal Crossing Bugs leaving in September (Northern Hemisphere)

Here is a list of bugs that will be leaving Animal Crossing in the coming season:

Critter Type Critter Location Shadow Size Bug Tiger Butterfly Flying N/A Bug Emperor Butterfly Flying N/A Bug Agrias Butterfly Flying N/A Bug Raja Brooke's Birdwing Flying by purple flowers N/A Bug Queen Alexandra's Birdwing Flying N/A Bug Atlas Moth On trees N/A Bug Madagascan Sunset Moth Flying N/A Bug Grasshopper On ground N/A Bug Walker Cicada On trees N/A Bug Pondskater Ponds N/A Bug Diving Beetle Ponds and Rivers N/A Bug Giant Water Bug Ponds and Rivers N/A Bug Rosalia Batesi Beetle On tree stumps N/A Bug Earth-Boring Dung Beetle On ground N/A Bug Goliath Beetle On trees N/A Bug Rainbow Stag On Coconut Trees N/A Bug Mosquito Flying N/A

Animal Crossing Fish that are leaving in September (Northern Hemisphere)

Here is a list of fish that will be leaving Animal Crossing in the coming season:

Critter Type Critter Location Shadow Fish Crawfish Pond Small Fish Soft-shelled Turtle River Large Fish Sweetfish River Medium Fish Salmon River Large Fish King Salmon River Largest Fish Nibblefish River Smallest Fish Piranha River Small Fish Arowana River Large Fish Dorado River Large Fish Gar Pond Largest Fish Arapaima River Largest Fish Saddle Bichir River Large Fish Clownfish Sea Smallest Fish Surgeonfish Sea Small Fish Butterflyfish Sea Small Fish Pufferfish Sea Medium Fish Blue Marlin Pier Largest Fish Ocean Sunfish Sea Largest Fish Saw Shark Sea Largest Fish Hammerhead Shark Sea Largest Fish Great White Shark Sea Largest Fish Whale Shark Sea Largest Fish Suckerfish Sea Large

Animal Crossing bugs and fish leaving in September (Southern Hemisphere)

Animal Crossing has north and south hemispheres too. Here is a list of bugs and fishes leaving Animal Crossing from the southern hemisphere in the coming season.

Critter Type Critter Location Shadow Bug Emperor Butterfly Flying N/A Fish Bitterling River Smallest Fish Yellow Perch River Medium Fish String fish River Large Fish Sturgeon River Largest Fish Sea Butterfly Sea Smallest Fish Football Fish Sea Large

Promo image source: Animal Crossing Community Twitter Handle