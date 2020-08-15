Flipkart Sale: Here Are 3 Best Offers Available On Exciting Products

For all those who have been waiting for the next Flipkart Sale, The Big Savings Day Sale is here. Flipkart has officially started its August sale and customers can now take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. The Flipkart Sale August 2020, is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, watches and television sets. Here are 3 best deals available on exciting products in this Flipkart sale.

Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen

The price of Acer Aspire 7 core laptop has been slashed down from Rs 79,999 and is being offered at Rs 56,990. It has an 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 4 GB graphics and a Windows 10 Home. The battery backup is up to 8.5 hours and it has a 15.6 inch screen.

Samsung The Frame Ultra HD Smart TV

The Samsung Smart TV is being offered at Rs 81,999 while its original price is Rs 1,29,900. The TV has a 55 inch Ultra HD 4K QLED screen. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney Hotstar and Youtube. It has a 40 W sound output and a refresh rate of 120 HZ.

Samsung 198 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star (2020) Refrigerator

This refrigerator’s price has been slashed down from Rs 21,990 to Rs 17,490. It has a digital inverter compressor. The refrigerator also has a base stand drawer to store vegetable and fruits.

Additional offers

Bank Offer 10% Instant Savings on CITI Credit and Debit Cards

Bank Offer 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank Offer Flat Rs 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/

Bank Offer Rs 30 Off on first prepaid transaction using UPI. Minimum order value Rs 750/-

Bank OfferFlat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500/-

Bank OfferFlat Rs 75 discount on UPI transaction above Rs 10,000/-

Bank Offer Rs 50 Off on 1st Prepaid txn with Visa Debit/Credit Card. Min Value Rs600. On Electronics and Grocery

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Get upto Rs 10400 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2500 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)

No cost EMI Rs 9,499/month. Standard EMI also available

Partner Offer 12% Off on Flights tickets on Laptop Purchase

Partner Offer Get Gear Tactic and More from Intel on purchase of the the laptop

Partner Offer Get Google One 3-month Free Trial on purchase of a Laptop

