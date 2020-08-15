Flipkart Sale: Here Are 3 Best Offers Available On Exciting Products

For all those who have been waiting for the next Flipkart Sale, The Big Savings Day Sale is here. Flipkart has officially started its August sale and customers can now take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. The Flipkart Sale August 2020, is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, watches and television sets. Here are 3 best deals available on exciting products in this Flipkart sale.
The price of Acer Aspire 7 core laptop has been slashed down from Rs 79,999 and is being offered at Rs 56,990. It has an 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 4 GB graphics and a Windows 10 Home. The battery backup is up to 8.5 hours and it has a 15.6 inch screen.
The Samsung Smart TV is being offered at Rs 81,999 while its original price is Rs 1,29,900. The TV has a 55 inch Ultra HD 4K QLED screen. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney Hotstar and Youtube. It has a 40 W sound output and a refresh rate of 120 HZ.
This refrigerator’s price has been slashed down from Rs 21,990 to Rs 17,490. It has a digital inverter compressor. The refrigerator also has a base stand drawer to store vegetable and fruits.
