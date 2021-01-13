AI-enabled Collar Can Detect Emotions In Dogs To Tell Owners How Their Pets Feel

A South Korean company has created the world's first AI-powered dog collar that can analyse the emotions of canines and help owners better understand their feelings. The collar has been designed by Petpuls Lab Inc. and uses a database of over 10,000 bark samples from over 50 breeds of dogs to analyse the feelings in canines. The collar can analyse and detect five different emotional states in dogs — relaxed, anxious, angry, sad, or happy.

Is your dog having a bad day? Figure out how your dog is feeling with the Petpuls smart collar that tells you more about your dog’s emotions! Check us out: https://t.co/4XJPSguF3D pic.twitter.com/b1KOHdH8wF — Petpuls (@petpuls) December 3, 2020

How does it work?

The collar can also track the physical and emotional health of dogs using artificial intelligence that gathers data through a small device with sensors attached to a belt. Petpuls is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes in two different sizes to fit all sizes of dogs. Petpuls device features a 3-color LED-backlit display, power button, microphone, USB charging portal, and reset button.

The battery on the device can last up to 8-10 hours on a single full charge. Petpuls claims the range of the device to be approximately 15 feet or 5 metres. The device comes with a detachable, interchangeable, eco-friendly silicone strap with four different colours - orange, blue, green, hot pink, and turquoise. The company claims the lifespan of the device to be 10-15 years.

The device connects with an application that owners can download on their mobile phones or tablet. It pairs with WiFi and displays and tracks the emotions and physical activity of dogs to help owners better understand their feelings and needs. Owners can also create a profile of their dog on the application, which they can use to find pet friends for their pooch.

