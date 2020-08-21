Sony’s First PS5 Commercial Lists Features But Skips Price, Release Date & More Details

Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally started advertising its upcoming PlayStation 5 game consoles. The much-awaited next-generation PS5 has been marketed through a uniquely presented commercial to showcase the 3D audio assist and the PS5’s DualSense controller’s assist for haptic suggestions and adaptive triggers. Without revealing anything about the price and games, Sony smartly intrigued the viewers with the new "Play has no limits" commercial.

Sony's PS5 will make you “see with sound”

As per video released by Sony on its official PlayStation Channel on YouTube, PS5 console will help players to “really feel extra.” With 3D audio assist, PlayStation 5 will make the users “see with sound” as they start a game. PS5 is one of the upcoming next-generation consoles that are going to mark the evolution of the gaming world completely. The PS5 DualSense controller which is the primary focus of the organisation to provide a great user experience.

The official blog by PlayStation, Mary Yee, head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment mentioned that the ad on YouTube is designed for PlayStation players to “see the new console’s features come to life through a young woman’s eyes and her movements.” Yee also wrote, “We are quite excited about these features and we can’t wait for you all to get more immersed in the world of games with the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller in your own hands.”

Image ~ Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc

While Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc has been creating a lot of suspense for its PlayStation 5 console and now its excitement for 3D audio and its new PS5 controller is many fans even for eager for the launch. However, PS5 fans are unable to hold out any longer for more information about the console. The commercial failed to provide any information about the PS5 price, release date and pre-orders.

Are details about the PS5 release date, price and pre-orders available?

The PS5 release date has not been specified by the organisation until now, however, we know that PS5 is going to come out in the Holiday season 2020 which was specified in the Online launch event. Apart from this, the suspense about the PS5 price remains the same. The reports by EaglesVine revealed that Sony is trying its best to keep the PS5 price down due to component shortages. Similar to the above information, pre-order details are also missing from the commercial but we will surely hear more soon.

