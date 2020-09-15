How To Watch The Apple Event And What To Expect? Read Details

Apple event, Time Flies is one of the most anticipated events in technology. It's the event where apple unveils its flagship products of the year. It is also the home to every iPhone launch by Apple but this doesn't seem to be the case this year. This year Apple's event will be surrounding the new iPad and the Apple Watch and the new iPhones won't be released till the October event. During this time a common question arises in the head of the fans -- 'how to watch the Apple event?' Well, worry no more as a guide has been set up for this very situation.

It’s almost here. Join us today at 10:00 a.m. PDT on https://t.co/tkb3KTIxTd. #AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) September 9, 2020

How to watch the Apple event?

The September Apple event has all eyes on them as that's the event when the shiny new toys for the year are unveiled. It is majorly a hardware showcase event with some updates for software too. The event will be hosted virtually, just like every tech event of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Apple event will start on the 15th of September at 10 am PT(10:30 pm IST) Here's how you can watch the Apple, 'Time Flies', event online:

Individuals can start up YouTube on their phones or PCs and head on over to Apple's YouTube channel which will officially stream the 'Time Flies' event (Apple event Youtube link embedded below)

Individuals can also use any device and load up Apple's website and will be able to view the Apple event live stream from the homepage itself.

Fans and individuals with access to Apple TV can use their supported devices to watch Apple event online.

What to expect from the Apple event?

Anticipation, leaks, and the hype for this event are quite high. Here's what you can expect from the Apple event:

New iPad Air: The iPad air has undergone a major design rehaul. The device will now look and feel a lot more like its older and more expensive counterpart -- the iPad pro. The new device is also going to have an edge-to-edge display and will see the relocation of the Touch ID from the home button to the side button. The home button itself has been removed from the latest design. The new device will also feature USB-C functionality.

Apple Watch Series 6: Along with the new edition to the iPad Air series, the Apple watch series will also be receiving a brand new installment. The device is going to look pretty similar to the previous generation with some tweaks to the finish, bands, etc. It will mainly focus on the health features provided by the device.

iOS 14: This is one of the heavily anticipated software updates by Apple. This new OS will redesign quite a few things from Apple's UI and provide the users with a breath of fresh air with this update.

Other Speculated reveals include:

Airtags

Airpods Studio

Apple One service

New Apple TV

Promo image source: The Tech Spot Twitter handle