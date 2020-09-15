How To Watch The Apple Event And What To Expect? Read Details

Apple event, Time Flies is one of the most anticipated events in technology. It's the event where apple unveils its flagship products of the year. It is also the home to every iPhone launch by Apple but this doesn't seem to be the case this year. This year Apple's event will be surrounding the new iPad and the Apple Watch and the new iPhones won't be released till the October event. During this time a common question arises in the head of the fans -- 'how to watch the Apple event?' Well, worry no more as a guide has been set up for this very situation.
It’s almost here. Join us today at 10:00 a.m. PDT on https://t.co/tkb3KTIxTd. #AppleEvent— Apple (@Apple) September 9, 2020
The September Apple event has all eyes on them as that's the event when the shiny new toys for the year are unveiled. It is majorly a hardware showcase event with some updates for software too. The event will be hosted virtually, just like every tech event of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Apple event will start on the 15th of September at 10 am PT(10:30 pm IST) Here's how you can watch the Apple, 'Time Flies', event online:
Anticipation, leaks, and the hype for this event are quite high. Here's what you can expect from the Apple event:
