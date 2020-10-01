Pixel 5 Vs Pixel 4A Vs Pixel 4A 5G: A Detailed Comparison Of The Three Models

Google unveiled a range of exciting products at its recently held annual Hardware event. The biggest highlight of the event was the company’s smartphone lineup that featured the flagship Pixel 5 and two mid-range devices including the Pixel 4A and its 5G variant. Both Pixel 4A and 4A 5G belong to the company's mid-range line of smartphones which also offer a bunch of compelling features at a tough-to-beat price point.

The Pixel 5, on the other hand, is a successor to last year's Pixel 4. So if you are planning to invest in one of these devices, it is important that you decide which smartphone would be the right fit for you. To help you make that decision, here's a quick comparison between the devices.

Pixel 5 vs 4A vs 4A 5G

The Pixel 5 is Google's marquee smartphone that offers some strong features over Pixel 4. It obviously comes with 5G capabilities and features a 6-inch OLED display (2,340x1,080 resolution - 90Hz refresh rate). It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a 4,080mAh battery. It has an 8GB RAM and 128GB for storage.

In comparison, the Pixel 4A lacks 5G capability, however, it offers a decent 5.81-inch OLED display with the same resolution as the Pixel 5 at 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and packs a 3,140mAh battery. For memory and storage, the Pixel 4A comes with 6GB and supports 128GB of storage.

As far as the 4A 5G is concerned, it can actually serve as a strong alternative to Pixel 5 as it offers 5G capabilities and a bigger display with the same resolution. Interestingly, the Pixel 4A 5G also comes pre-loaded with Android 11 as opposed to Android 10 on the 4A model.

Additionally, it also matches the camera features available on the Pixel 5 and packs a stronger battery compared to its 4A counterpart. And if that’s not enough, the Pixel 4A 5G also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, an upgrade over the Snapdragon 730 on the 4A.

Phones Pixel 5 Pixel 4A 5G Pixel 4A Display 6-inch OLED (2,340x1,080 resolution - 90Hz refresh rate) 6.2-inch OLED (2,340x1,080 resolution - 60Hz refresh rate) 5.81-inch OLED (2,340x1,080 resolution - 60Hz refresh rate) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Camera 12.2 MP Standard, 16MP Ultrawide, 8 MP Front 12.2 MP Standard, 16MP Ultrawide, 8 MP Front 12.2 MP Standard, 8MP Front RAM 8GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB with no expandable storage 128GB with no expandable storage 128GB with no expandable storage Battery 4,080mAh 3,800mAh 3,140mAh OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11

Pixel 5 price

The Pixel 5 will retail for $699, while the Pixel 4A and Pixel 4A 5G will be available for $349 and $499 respectively.

Pixel 5 release date

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G will be released in Japan on October 15. In the United States, the Pixel 5 will be available starting October 29. To grab the Pixel 4A 5G, the US customers will have to wait until November. An exact date hasn't been confirmed; however, the device is available for pre-order through Google's web store. Pixel 4A has already been released.

Image credits: 9to5Google