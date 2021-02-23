RTX 3060 Release Date: When Is The RTX 3060 Graphics Card Releasing For Purchase?

Quick links:
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is the next in line GPU after the powerful RTX 3060 Ti as the latest in the Nvidia Ampere graphics card lineup. All the existing cards are very powerful GPUs, which have the capability to provide 4K60 fps with ray tracing, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060's main aim is going to be for providing the best 1080p experience. Continue reading to find out where to buy RTX 3060 when it releases.
Nvidia has officially announced that the RTX 3060 will be launching on February 25, 2021, at 9am PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT. The best bet is to try out all the online websites like Amazon, newegg, bestbuy as the cards are surely going to be out of stock the moment it gets released online due to the high demand and low levels of manufacture.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphic cards are not going to have a Founders Edition board that is released directly by Nvidia. These RTX 3060 cards will be found exclusively via third party board partners like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte. Previously, the price was $329 (around £235, AU$420) in the US and now the pricing has gone up by a lot: Here is a list of prices:
The cheapest model is $485 and this is almost 50% more than Nvidia’s recommended price. This is none other than an indication of possible price hikes.
