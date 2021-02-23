RTX 3060 Release Date: When Is The RTX 3060 Graphics Card Releasing For Purchase?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is the next in line GPU after the powerful RTX 3060 Ti as the latest in the Nvidia Ampere graphics card lineup. All the existing cards are very powerful GPUs, which have the capability to provide 4K60 fps with ray tracing, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060's main aim is going to be for providing the best 1080p experience. Continue reading to find out where to buy RTX 3060 when it releases.

RTX 3060 Release Date

Nvidia has officially announced that the RTX 3060 will be launching on February 25, 2021, at 9am PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT. The best bet is to try out all the online websites like Amazon, newegg, bestbuy as the cards are surely going to be out of stock the moment it gets released online due to the high demand and low levels of manufacture.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphic cards are not going to have a Founders Edition board that is released directly by Nvidia. These RTX 3060 cards will be found exclusively via third party board partners like MSI, Asus and Gigabyte. Previously, the price was $329 (around £235, AU$420) in the US and now the pricing has gone up by a lot: Here is a list of prices:

RTX 3060 Price

MSI Gaming X Trio: $514.99

MSI Ventus X2: $484.99

Zotac Gaming: $499.99

Asus Strix: $499.99

Asus TUF: $489.99

The cheapest model is $485 and this is almost 50% more than Nvidia’s recommended price. This is none other than an indication of possible price hikes.

RTX 3060 Performance and Specifications

Graphics Processor GPU Name - GA106 GPU Variant - GA106-300-A1 Architecture - Ampere Foundry - Samsung Process Size - 8 nm Transistors - 13,250 million Die Size - 276 mm²

Graphics Card Release Date - Jan 12th, 2021 Availability - Feb 25th, 2021 Generation - GeForce 30 Predecessor - GeForce 20 Production - Active Launch Price - 329 USD Bus Interface - PCIe 4.0 x16

Clock Speeds Base Clock - 1320 MHz Boost Clock - 1777 MHz Memory Clock - 1875 MHz, 15 Gbps effective

Memory Memory Size - 12 GB Memory Type - GDDR6 Memory Bus - 192 bit Bandwidth - 360.0 GB/s



