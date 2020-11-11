When Will Xbox Series X Restock? Excess Demand Leads To Delay In Delivery

The latest Xbox Series X soldout under mere half an hour or less during the Xbox Series X release day which was scheduled for November 10, 2020. The new-gen consoles have shown an overwhelming response for both the retailers and Microsoft, the company behind Xbox. However, fans are now wondering when will Xbox Series X restock.

When will Xbox Series X restock?

Fans hoping to get their hands on the console during the second wave of retail stocking may also be subjected to some disappointment when they are finally available. The official Twitter account of Xbox had recently tweeted that the day one supplies of Xbox Series X/S were selling out quickly, which was true. The consoles were received with an outroar of support by longtime fans who wished to get their hands on the new-gen and experience of the powerhouse gaming.

The Xbox Twitter account wrote - 'Day one supplies of Xbox Series X|S are selling very quickly, so before venturing out please be sure to check with your local retailers for any inventory availability. Stay safe and healthy!'. This means that people will have to wait for at least some time before the virtual and physical restocking of Xbox takes place.

On the other hand, Republic World had reported yesterday that users who had pre-ordered the Xbox Series X console on Amazon were sent out emails which suggested that the consoles delivery was delayed until late-December, which is nearly over a month and a half. Thus, people hopeful to buy the next-gen console during the restocking need to know that users who have pre-ordered the device are also waiting to receive them, which directly means that it will be a long wait. The hype for the new-gen Xbox console is beyond anticipation as it is also relating around the time of Holiday season and parents are also buying them for their kids.

In conclusion, major retail and distribution chains have claimed that they will be restocking the new-gen Xbox consoles soon. But it will be a while before users will be able to get their hands on them. In realistic terms, some might have to wait till January 2021 for the Xbox Series X consoles.

