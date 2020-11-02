How To Use Dead Eye RDR2 On Windows PC, Xbox One And PlayStation 4?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest commercial hits from Rockstar Games. The open-world title is regarded as one of the biggest gaming sequels and it offers significant improvements over its predecessor. It comes with unique gameplay mechanics and an intriguing story campaign which is based around completing quests and hunting various animal species. However, one of the biggest highlights of the video game is the Dead Eye feature, which allows users to slow down the time and take out opponents with much more precision.

The feature allows players to get an edge in firefights against multiple opponents, while also allowing them to get out of tough spots. This clearly makes it one of the most indispensable features in the game. So, let us quickly show you how to use Dead Eye RDR2.

How to use Dead Eye in Red Dead Redemption 2?

To enable the Dead Eye feature in RDR2, you simply need to pull down on your right analogue stick as you set a target. This will immediately set the scene into slow-motion. From here, you can target the enemies or animals that you plan on taking down. A red X will appear on the screen allowing you to target your opponents precisely. All you need to do is line up all of your targets using the red X.

How to use Dead Eye RDR2 on consoles?

For console owners, just mark your first target and then move on to the next target by pressing R1 on the PS4 or RB on Xbox One.

How to use Dead Eye RDR2 on PC?

If you are a PC user, you need to simply need to enter Dead Eye and tap 'Q' to mark the enemies. Interestingly, you can lock on to as many opponents as you wish; however, you just need to make sure that you have the required ammo in your weapon.

You can refill the Dead Eye by taking down more and more opponents; however, it will take up a considerable amount of time. The best way to fully restore the Dead Eye is by chewing tobacco or miracle tonic. If you don't own these items, you can easily get one by heading over to any of the general stores. One can also find these items at a local doctor in nearby towns.

Image credits: Rockstar Games