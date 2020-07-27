Fortnite Girl Skins: List Of The Finest Female Outfits In The Item Shop

Fortnite is one of the highly popular battle royale games right now with a massive following around the world. It offers a variety of skins, weapons and other unique items that makes the multiplayer game all more exciting for the fans. Of all the offerings, one of the highly desired items in the game is the skins, also known as costumes. Fortnite has introduced a number of unique skins over the years, most of which are girl skins. So, let us check out some of the best Fortnite girl skins you can have.

Fortnite girl skins

Here's a look at some of the best Fortnite girl skins:

1. Calamity

The Calamity is one of the most legendary outfits in the battle royale which was available as an unlockable item at Tier 1 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. This was also the very first Fortnite skin to be available in a bunch of colour options for completing the weekly challenges.

2. Brite Bomber

The Brite Bomber is a very rare Fortnite skin that was first released as part of Season 1. It is considered one of the classic skins in the game and often returns in the item shop at 1,200 V-bucks.

3. Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider remains one of the rarest Fortnite skins after its introduction in Season 1. The skin was offered in the game after reaching level 20 in the season. However, the Renegade Raider was never re-released in the game, and is no longer in the rotation.

4. Sparkle Specialist

The Sparkle Specialist is a disco-themed skin that was part of the Fortnite Fever set. The skin could be unlocked at tier 56 during the Season 2 of the game. However, the Sparkle Specialist hasn't reappeared in the item shop ever since, making it another rare skin in the battle royale.

5. Ghoul Trooper

The Ghoul Trooper is one of the most sought after girl skins in the battle royale. The skin is another rare item in the game and has been considered one of the best options for Halloween season.

6. Red Knight

The Red Knight is one of the most legendary-rarity outfits in the game. It has been re-released several times in the game due to its popularity among fans and is offered at 2,000 V-Bucks.

7. Dark Bomber

The Dark Bomber is considered a dark version of the Brite Bomber skin. She gained her existence after the Brite Bomber touched The Cube in the Dark Reflection Loading Screen. The skin comes with a darker colour scheme and is still a favourite among Fortnite fans.

8. Valkyrie

The Valkyrie is another legendary skin in the battle royale which is considered a female counterpart of the Ragnarok. It is one of the most detailed skins in the game that is available for 2,000 V-Bucks. Fortnite also bundles the costume with the Frostwing Glider, taking the price to 3,500 V-Bucks.

9. Tricera Ops

The Tricera Ops is a red legendary dinosaur skin from the Dino Guard set and it resembles a triceratops. The skin was recently available in the item shop at 2,000 V-Bucks and will likely make a comeback.

10. Nog Ops

Nog Ops is an uncommon Fortnite skin that was part of the Merry Christmas set. The skin features a very simplistic design, however, it still manages to look stylish due to its festive colour scheme. The skin can be purchased for just 800 V-Bucks once it returns in the item shop.

11. Bunny Brawler

The Bunny Brawler is a popular Fortnite skin which was available with the Pastel Patrol set. The outfit sees the character in a white bunny costume and is considered to be among sweetest outfits in the battle royale game. It has been available in the item shop on a number of occasions at 1,500 V-bucks.

12. Snorkel Ops

Snorkel Ops is a rare outfit in Fortnite that released in Season 2. It is an aqua-themed outfit that gained much popularity after it was worn by popular Twitch streamer Dakotaz. The skin can be purchased for 1,200 once it returns in the item shop.

13. Elite Agent

The Elite Agent is another desirable outfit in Fortnite which is said to be a female counterpart of the Rogue Agent. The skin has been available in two variants - with headgear and without headgear.

14. Whiplash

The Whiplash is an uncommon outfit in the game that was released in Season 3. It is still known as one of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite and can be purchased from the item shop for just 800 V-Bucks.

15. Recon Specialist

The Recon Specialist is a rare Fortnite skin which first appeared during Season 1. The skin appears to be a TTV special and can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks.

