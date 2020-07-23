Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: List Of Challenges And XP Coins Available This Week

Fortnite is set to return with its next batch of Chapter 2, Season 3 weekly challenges. So far, there have been five weeks of Fortnite weekly challenges and most of the tasks were fairly easy to complete as compared to earlier Fortnite seasons. The new challenges will soon be available in the game, however, some data miners have already leaked the list of tasks that players will be able to complete during this week. Completing these challenges will allow Battle Pass owners an opportunity to level up and get all the exciting rewards available this week.

Fortnite Week 6 challenge release time

The Fortnite Season 3 weekly challenges will be released on Thursday at 7:00 PM EST.

Fortnite Week 6 challenges

There are a total of nine challenges that will be available this week. Some of the basic tasks will require you to gas up a vehicle at the Catty Corner, and catch a weapon at Stack Shack, among others. Here’s a list of all the challenges that will be available in Week 6 of Fortnite Season 3:

Deal damage at Rickety Rig (500)

Eliminations at Pleasant Park (3)

Land at The Authority and finish Top 25 (1)

Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

Catch a weapon at Stack Shack (1)

Search Chests (10)

Search Chests (100)

Search Ammo Boxes at Salty Springs (7)

Search Chests at Lazy Lake (7)

Most of the challenges available in Fortnite Week 6 of Season 3 seem pretty easy to complete, however, a few can be a bit tricky and challenging, especially the sixth and seventh challenge that require a player to hunt chests, but do not offer any details on the location.

Fortnite XP Coins Week 6

Apart from the weekly challenges, the leaks have also detailed all the Fortnite XP Coins that will show up on the map this week. Players will be able to find a total of five blue, four green, three golden, and two purple coins spread across the map.

The Fortnite Week 6 challenges will be available across all platforms once they go live. This includes Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games