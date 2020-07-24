Where Is Stack Shack In Fortnite Map And How To Catch A Weapon?

Fortnite has returned with a whole new batch of weekly challenges that players will be able to complete right now. One of the Fortnite Season 3, Week 6 challenges requires players to catch a weapon at Stack Shack. However, this is not a labelled location and its likely that a number of users haven’t been to this place as it is quite an isolated spot on the map.

Where is Stack Shack in Fortnite map?

To reach the Stack Shack location, you will need to land on a small island where you will find this tiny stack. Visit the area marked on the map below and grab a fishing rod from the barrel. Make sure that you arrive early and complete that task. The area will be visited by other players as well, so there’s a high possibility of you getting shot while still fishing for weapons. To catch a weapon, just use the fishing rod from a barrel and start fishing for weapons from the pond.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube

You should also note that the place is too small and there won't be enough fishing rods available at the location. Therefore, it is suggested that you complete the challenge in a team rather than solos. This is because there's a high possibility of getting killed and visiting the location with your team will only give you the much-needed protection.

The Fortnite Season 3 challenges for Week 6 are live across all platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS. Completing all the Fortnite weekly challenges will give players a chance to level up their Fortnite Battle Pass and earn a number of exciting rewards.

Users can buy a Fortnite Battle Pass if they wish to unlock a variety of skins, cosmetics and a bunch of other items for 950 V-Bucks, which comes to $9.50. To unlock the new skins and cosmetics, players will need to complete all the weekly challenges presented to them. The game also comes with a bunch of additional tasks which will ultimately reward players with a special Jason Momoa-inspired Aquaman character.

