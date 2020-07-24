Search 100 Chests In Fortnite: What Is "Rec 4 Players" In Week 6 Challenge?

Fortnite is back with its new batch of weekly challenges for Chapter 2, Season 3. The game is currently in Week 6 and some of the challenges available can be a bit tricky. One of the Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 challenges requires players to search 100 chests in Fortnite, and promises 80,000 XP as opposed to the regular 35,000.

Also Read | Spirit Blossom Skins Release Date: Riot Adds 4 New Skins To The Spirit Blossom Line

Search Chests Rec 4 players

The main objective of this challenge is to search 100 chests in Fortnite, however, it also comes with a banner that says "Rec: 4 Players". Fortnite officials haven’t provided enough details on what this means, which could be quite confusing for some players. And while there are a few fans online thinking that the challenge actually requires four players to complete the challenge, that’s not the case. It simply means that a total of four players are recommended to complete this challenge, but players can finish the challenge in Solos as well.

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes 13.30: Summer Splash 2020, New Cars, And Bug Fixes

However, the banner does imply that it’s best to complete the challenge in a team of four, so it’s better that you form a squad of four members and head over to complete the challenge as a team. Playing the game in a squad will not only save you a lot of time, but it will also be much easier to search for the chests.

As for the chest location, players will have to search for one-hundred chests all across the map. There isn't a particular location where you're supposed to locate these chests, however, one of the places you should visit early is the Lazy Lake. This location is full of containers that you can loot throughout the area.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 Set To Bring New Face Masks, Emotes, New Outfits And More

The Fortnite Week 6 challenges are now live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. Completing the Fortnite challenges every week allows players the best chance to level up their Fortnite Battle Pass and earn a bunch of exciting rewards.

One of the most exciting parts about this week’s challenge is that players will be able to earn a staggering 80,000 XP for successfully completing the assigned tasks. This will certainly allow you to make the most out of your Battle Pass as you continue to progress through this season. Epic Games also introduced a number of Style challenges as part of the season, including those that change the new Aquaman skin and more.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: List Of Challenges And XP Coins Available This Week

Image credits: Fortnite