Fortnite Week 6 XP Coins: List Of All XP Coins And Their Locations

Fortnite is back with its next set of weekly challenges for Chapter 2, Season 3. These challenges allow fans to earn rewards and level up their battle pass. However, another interesting way to boost your Battle Pass is by collecting XP coins. These Fortnite XP coins show up on the map every week in a bunch of different colours which include blue, green, and purple. Interestingly, Epic Games has now introduced a new set of gold coins which are also spread across the map. These coins are comparatively smaller in size and difficult to spot; however, if you know their right location, it becomes easier to grab them. So let's take a look at all CP coins available this week along with their locations.

Fortnite Week 6 XP coins

Blue XP Coins

To collect your first blue XP coin, you will need to land at Catty Corner and destroy the green electric box.

For your next XP, you need to drop at the gas station, which is next to the Rig. Break the tiny trash for the next blue XP coin to appear.

Head over to the Craggy Cliffs for your third blue XP coin. Drop by the tree and break the bench to receive your next coin.

The next one is near the mountains at the Authority. You need to visit the area surrounded by wooden logs where you will see a saw placed on the stump of a tree. Break the saw to claim your fourth blue XP coin.

The last blue coin can be found at the Misty Meadows. Head over to the location and go towards the third house on the island. Here, you will need to break the tent which is right in front of the house.

Purple XP Coins

For the first purple XP coin, you will need to land on top of a mountain, one house off the Authority. Once you get down, you will spot the purple XP.

For the next purple XP, land near Lake Canoe. The coin will be hidden inside a bush towards the east of Dirty Docks.

Green XP Coins

From the above location, go towards the brown shed. Enter the shed to collect your first green XP coin.

The next green XP coin is next to the Pleasant Park area, towards the U-shaped hedge.

Next, you will need to head towards the bottom side of Holly Hedges. Land at the location and run inside the bush for your final green XP.

Gold XP Coins

For your first coin, land at the Hydro Dam. Now, look over the dam to spot a gold XP floating on top of it.

The next gold XP coin is under the yellow bridge, which is right between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner. Land under the bridge to collect the coin.

To get the last XP, you need to visit the Radio Towers, next to Craggy. You will find the gold coin in the middle of the road.

Image credits: Devour Halo | YouTube