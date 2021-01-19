Apex Legends Season 8: Upcoming Season To Introduce New Legend Known As Fuse

Apex Legends is back with a brand new Season 8 which will be live on February 2. As is expected with every new season, a new legend will also make its appearance in Season 8 and is known as Fuse. Fuse doesn’t lack confidence, but he often lacks a plan. He’s a blow-up-first ask-questions-later kind of guy. Continue reading this article to find out everything about this Apex Legends update which includes a 30-30 repeater and abilities of the new legend - Fuse.

Apex Legends Season 8 Fuse Abilities

Apex Legends Season 8 drastically changes the fate of the very first map, Kings Canyon. This could be due to the arrival of Fuse. Along with all this, the players will be introduced to a 30-30 repeater which is a lever-action rifle. It is considered to be Salvo's most popular weapon and has very hard-hitting rounds.

A theory as to what happens to Kings Canyon is that the Celebration Ship will drop down from the sky. All this can be seen from the promotional shots of Fuse from season eight as this shows the ship crashing down into Kings Canyon. This is possibly a hint to the future of the Kings Canyon map. A map change to Kings Canyon was already expected by a large majority of the players as it has been out of rotation since November. Currently, the map is playable and will last till January 21.

The animated introduction on the entry of Fuse into Apex Legends showcased a little bit more information about him. According to the Apex Legends lore, Fuse is a Salvonian native who is very efficient with guns and used to serve as a mercenary before he started making his name in the underground fighting circuit. Fuse used to participate in the Bone Cage matches which is Salvo’s alternative for the Thunderdome (a cage match where any form and any way of fighting is allowed) and was crowned champion.

The newest chapter of Apex Legends Season quest had introduced the one responsible for the bombing which occurred at the museum. He is known as Creighton Sawtelle and is a galactic overload whose sole intention is to take control of Psamathe from the hands of the Mercenary Syndicate.

