'Medal Of Honor Above And Beyond' Includes Apex Legends' Nessy Plush; Here' How To Find It

A Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond fan recently came across an Apex Legends easter egg in a large briefcase. Medal of Honor Above and Beyond is the latest first-person shooter VR title from Respawn Entertainment which was released just two weeks ago. While this may come as a surprise to fans, it is common among developers to feature their content on newer titles.

How to find Apex Legends' Nessy in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond?

A Reddit user named LeopardTurret shared a video on the Apex Legends subreddit page where he is seen finding an easter egg in Medal of Honor Above and Beyond. The video shows users how they can find Nessy in the latest VR game.

It starts with the character picking up a knife and throwing it at a board in his office. He then goes to a typewriter, following which a suitcase opens up. The character discovers that Apex Legends' Nessy is one of the items stuffed inside the briefcase. You can watch the video at the link here.

For those unaware, Nessies are among the most beloved Easter eggs found in Apex Legends. These are green six-inch Loch-ness monster plushies that are spread all over the Kings Canyon. Nessies are quite popular in Apex Legends and they also come in a number of variations. Players have been hunting for these monster plushies ever since the game first came out, however, Apex Legends now allows players to own them as well.

It was officially released last month, and it was able to garner attention from fans around the world. It quickly ran out of stock after it was first made available for purchase.

Meanwhile, Apex Legends fans can also check out Respawn's Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond which can be played on SteamVR headsets and Oculus Rift headsets. The video game promises to offer an immersive single-player campaign, along with a number of multiplayer game modes.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is currently available only on the Windows PC platform via Steam.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store