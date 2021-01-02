49ers Theme Team In Madden 21: Rod Woodson, Sam Mills, Deion Sanders And More

Madden 21 has been one of the most popular games released by EA Sports. They have been releasing their Madden 21 theme teams and the players are certainly curious about it. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Madden 21 theme teams.

49ers Theme Team

The players have recently been asking about the 49ers theme team recently. The overall rating of the Raiders theme team is 93. Their best theme team has an offensive rating of 92 while its defence has a reputable rating of 94. With some of the top-rated players like Rod Woodson, Sam Mills, Deion Sanders and more in their defence teams, it can also be termed as one of the best defensive theme teams in this game. Apart from this, we have also listed a video about the best 49ers theme team. All the information has been taken from MUThead official website.

Overall: 93

Offence: 92

Trent Williams: 89

Justin Skule: 71

Laken Tomlinson: 88

Ben Garland: 85

Larry Allen: 96

Randy Cross: 92

Mike McGlinchey: 90

Trent Brown: 84

George Kittle: 94

Vernon Davis: 93

Jordan Reed: 75

Randy Moss: 97

Brandon Aiyuk: 90

Jerry Rice: 90

Barry Sanders: 93

Reggie Bush: 92

Raheem Mostert: 91

Joe Montana: 93

Jimmy Garoppolo: 81

Kyle Juszczyk: 91

Andre Johnson: 93

Emmanuel Sanders: 83

Defence: 94

Ronnie Lott: 94

Jimmie Ward: 89

Dre Greenlaw: 93

Ken Norton: 92

Sam Mills: 96

Patrick Willis: 93

Takeo Spikes: 90

Fred Warner: 90

Rickey Jackson: 93

Elvis Dumervil: 90

Taylor Mays: 92

Jaquiski Tartt: 86

Deion Sanders: 97

Carlos Rogers: 92

Nnamdi Asomugha: 92

Nick Bosa: 95

Justin Smith: 90

Deforest Buckner: 94

Bryant Young: 90

Javon Kinlaw: 84

D.J. Jones: 71

Aldon Smith: 90

Arik Armstead: 82

Rod Woodson: 97

Richard Sherman: 91

Top Madden 21 player ratings

Aaron Donald DE 99

Christian McCaffrey RB 99

Michael Thomas WR 99

Patrick Mahomes QB 99

Stephon Gilmore CB 99

Bobby Wagner MLB 98

DeAndre Hopkins WR 98

George Kittle TE 98

J.J. Watt DE 98

Zack Martin G 98

Madden 21 New update patch notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

