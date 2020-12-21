Madden 21 Latest Update: Here Are The Latest Patch Notes And Player Ratings

Madden 21 players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a lot of new changes to the game. Thus they have been asking a lot of questions about the new Madden 21 update. So help them out, we have listed down all the information about Madden patch notes. The maker shave released a post on their official blog about the latest Madden 21. Read more about Madden 21.

Madden 21 Patch Notes

Experience Game Day like never before with #Madden21 Next Gen



Available Now: https://t.co/rJVYjbWU8C pic.twitter.com/p0ZXuzwBLw — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 4, 2020

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Madden 21 Player ratings

Chicago Bear

Khalil Mack – 97

Eddie Jackson – 89

Allen Robinson II – 89

Akiem Hicks – 88

Kyle Fuller – 85

Eddie Goldman – 84

Roquan Smith – 83

Robert Quinn – 82

Charles Leno Jr. – 81

Cody Whitehair – 81

Detroit Lions

Kenny Golladay – 86

Trey Flowers – 86

Marvin Jones Jr. – 85

Justin Coleman – 85

Desmond Trufant – 84

Matthew Stafford – 83

Jamie Collins – 83

Frank Ragnow – 83

Kerryon Johnson – 82

Matt Prater – 81

Green Bay Packers

David Bakhtiari – 96

Davante Adams – 93

Kenny Clark – 90

Aaron Jones – 90

Jaire Alexander – 90

Aaron Rodgers – 89

Za’Darius Smith – 88

Adrian Amos – 86

Preston Smith – 84

Elgton Jenkins – 80

Minnesota Vikings

Harrison Smith – 95

Dalvin Cook – 91

Michael Pierce – 91

Adam Thielen – 90

Eric Kendricks – 89

Danielle Hunter – 89

Kyle Rudolph – 84

Anthony Harris – 83

Kirk Cousins – 82

Anthony Barr – 82

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon – 89

Geno Atkins – 88

A.J. Green – 88

D.J. Reader – 84

Tyler Boyd – 83

Carlos Dunlap – 82

William Jackson III – 81

Carl Lawson – 80

Vonn Bell – 79

Jessie Bates III – 79

Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett – 93

Nick Chubb – 92

Odell Beckham Jr. – 91

Austin Hooper – 89

Kareem Hunt – 87

Denzel Ward – 86

Joel Bitonio – 86

Jarvis Landry – 85

Olivier Vernon – 82

Sheldon Richardson – 81

Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell – 95

Lamar Jackson – 94

Ronnie Stanley – 93

Marlon Humphrey – 89

Earl Thomas – 88

Justin Tucker – 87

Brandon Williams – 86

Mark Ingram – 86

Mark Andrews – 86

Sam Koch – 85

Pittsburgh Steelers

David DeCastro – 91

Cameron Heyward – 90

Minkah Fitzpatrick – 87

Stephon Tuitt – 87

Maurkice Pouncey – 86

JuJu Smith-Schuster – 86

T.J. Watt – 86

Eric Ebron – 84

Joe Haden – 83

Alejandro Villanueva – 82

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs – 92

Tre’Davious White – 89

Micah Hyde – 88

Jordan Poyer – 85

Cole Beasley – 83

Jerry Hughes – 82

Devin Singletary – 82

Mitch Morse – 82

John Brown – 82

Ed Oliver – 81

Miami Dolphins

Byron Jones – 88

Kyle Van Noy – 86

Devante Parker – 84

Xavien Howard – 82

Jordan Howard – 79

Mike Gesicki – 79

Matt Brieda – 79

Raekwon McMillan – 76

Davon Godchaux – 76

Albert Wilson – 76

New England Patriots

Stephon Gilmore – 99

Devin McCourty – 92

Dont’a Hightower – 88

Julian Edelman – 86

Shaq Mason – 86

Joe Thuney – 85

Jason McCourty – 85

David Andrews – 84

Patrick Chung – 83

Jonathan Jones – 83

New York Jets

Jamal Adams – 92

Leveon Bell – 87

C.J. Mosley – 85

Avery Williamson – 83

Pierre Desir – 81

Marcus Maye – 81

Brian Poole – 80

Jamison Crowder – 80

Frank Gore – 79

Brian Winters – 79

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes – 99

Travis Kelce – 97

Mitchell Schwartz – 96

Tyreek Hill – 96

Tyrann Mathieu – 93

Chris Jones – 92

Frank Clark – 83

Damien Williams – 83

Harrison Butker -83

Sammy Watkins – 81

Denver Broncos

Von Miller – 97

Justin Simmons – 90

Kareem Jackson – 87

Phillip Lindsay – 85

Melvin Gordon III – 84

Jurrell Casey – 84

A.J. Bouye – 84

Courtland Sutton – 84

Bradley Chubb – 81

Bryce Callahan – 80

Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen – 91

Joey Bosa – 91

Casey Hayward – 90

Chris Harris Jr. 89

Derwin James – 89

Melvin Ingram – 88

Bryan Bulaga – 88

Desmond King – 88

Hunter Henry – 85

Austin Ekeler – 85

Las Vegas Raiders

Rodney Hudson – 93

Richie Incognito – 90

Josh Jacobs – 88

Trent Brown – 87

Darren Waller – 85

Damarious Randall – 82

Lamarcus Joyner – 82

Tyrell Williams – 82

Derek Carr – 79

Gabe Jackson – 79

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski – 95

Mike Evans – 92

Lavonte David – 90

Tom Brady – 90

Ali Marpet – 89

Chris Godwin – 87

Vita Vea – 87

Ndamukong Suh – 86

Shaquil Barrett – 85

Ryan Jensen – 82

Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones – 96

Grady Jarrett – 90

Alex Mack – 89

Matt Ryan - 87

Todd Gurley – 86

Deion Jones – 86

Keanu Neal – 84

Calvin Ridley – 83

Ricardo Allen – 81

Dante Fowler Jr. – 81

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey – 99

Kawann Short – 87

D.J. Moore – 85

Robbie Anderson – 84

Donte Jackson – 82

Matt Paradis – 81

Curtis Samuel – 80

Taylor Moton – 80

Graham Gano – 79

Tre Boston – 79

New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas – 98

Cameron Jordan – 96

Terron Armstead – 95

Drew Brees – 93

Ryan Ramczyk – 91

Demario Davis – 89

Alvin Kamara – 88

Emmanuel Sanders – 87

Jared Cook – 87

Marshon Lattimore – 86

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Deandre Hopkins – 98

Chandler Jones – 95

Patrick Peterson – 88

Buddha Baker – 86

Larry Fitzgerald – 83

Kenyan Drake – 82

Byron Murphy – 80

Isaiah Simmons – 78

Christian Kirk – 78

Kyler Murray – 77

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle – 98

Trent Williams – 92

Richard Sherman – 92

Nick Bosa – 89

Fred Warner – 87

Arik Armstead – 86

Kyle Juszczyk – 86

Dee Ford – 85

Mike McGlinchey – 85

Raheem Mostert – 84

Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald – 99

Jalen Ramsey – 94

Cooper Kupp – 88

Johnny Hekker – 87

Robert Woods – 86

Andrew Whitworth – 86

John Johnson III – 84

Michael Brockers – 83

Tyler Higbee – 82

Samson Ebukam – 80

Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner – 98

Russell Wilson – 97

Tyler Lockett – 88

Greg Olsen – 86

Chris Carson – 86

Duane Brown – 84

Shaquill Griffin – 84

K.J. Wright – 81

Carlos Hyde – 80

Quandre Diggs – 80

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson – 94

T.Y. Hilton – 87

DeForest Buckner – 87

Anthony Castonzo – 85

Ryan Kelly – 85

Justin Houston – 85

Marlon Mack – 85

Darius Leonard – 85

Malik Hooker – 82

Philip Rivers – 82

Jacksonville Jaguars

Brandon Linder – 87

Josh Lambo – 85

Yannick Ngakoue – 83

Leonard Fournette – 83

Andrew Norwell – 83

Joe Schobert – 82

Myles Jack – 81

Josh Allen – 81

D.J. Chark Jr. – 81

Dede Westbrook – 79

Houston Texans

J.J. Watt – 98

Deshaun Watson – 86

Brandin Cooks – 85

Laramey Tunsil – 85

Justin Reid – 84

Benardrick McKinney – 82

Will Fuller – 82

Whitney Mercilus – 81

Kenny Stills – 81

Duke Johnson Jr. – 81

Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry – 93

Kevin Byard – 91

Brett Kern – 85

Taylor Lewan – 84

Adoree’ Jackson – 84

Rodger Saffold – 84

Harold Landry – 82

Johnathan Joseph – 81

A.J. Brown – 81

Ben Jones – 80

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin – 98

Ezekiel Elliot – 92

Amari Cooper – 92

Tyron Smith – 91

Demarcus Lawrence – 89

La’el Collins – 87

Gerald McCoy – 85

Dak Prescott – 84

Chidobe Awuzie – 83

Leighton Vander Esch – 83

Philadelphia Eagles

Fletcher Cox – 96

Jason Kelce – 94

Brandon Brooks – 93

Zach Ertz – 90

Lane Johnson – 89

Brandon Graham – 87

Darius Slay Jr. – 87

Carson Wentz – 84

Alshon Jeffery – 84

Nickell Robey-Coleman – 83

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley – 89

Evan Engram – 88

Kevin Zeitler – 85

Golden Tate – 84

Sterling Shepard – 82

Leonard Williams – 80

Jabrill Peppers – 80

Dalvin Tomlinson – 80

James Bradberry IV – 79

