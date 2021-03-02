Bravely Default 2 Characters: List Of All The Characters Available In The Game

Bravely Default 2 has been launched and the fans are certainly loving it. They have recently been trying to clear some doubts about their games. To help these players out, we have managed to answer some of their questions about the game. Read more about Bravely Default 2 playable characters.

Bravely Default 2 characters

The players have recently been asking about the Bravely Default 2 characters. This is because the makers have added a number of different characters to choose from in the game. Each one of them has a different back story and abilities that the players can use in the game. There are a total of 4 characters in the game including Seth, Gloria, Elvis and Adelle. Each one of them has a set of abilities that can be utilized in the game. Here are all the Bravely Default 2 with their back stories.

Seth: A young seafarer who was saved by the power of the Crystals from an unseasonal storm.

Gloria: The princess of the lost kingdom of Musa. She has set out her quest to restore the Crystals to their rightful place.

Elvis: A scholar from Wiswald. He is trying to decipher the secrets of a book that was given to him by his mentor.

Adelle: A skilled mercenary that was employed by Elvis to accompany him on a quest.

More about Bravely Default 2

Bravely Default 2 is a popular role-playing video game that has been developed by Claytechworks for Nintendo Switch. Initially, the game was published by Square Enix in Japan but Nintendo has taken over the release in the Western territories. It was launched worldwide on February 26, 2021, and it happens to be the third game of the Bravely series. Even though it is Bravely Default 2 is an addition to the series, it features a completely new story and a cast of characters. The game is set in a new world named Excillant which has been divided into five different kingdoms. Initially, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards in December 2019. It is estimated to take around 50-65 hours to complete the entire game. The game has received a great response from the fans as well as the game critics. Here are some of the ratings given by some known publications.

Destructoid: 8/10

Game Informer: 8/10

GameSpot: 6/10

GamesRadar+: 5/5

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 8/10

