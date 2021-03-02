Bravely Default 2 All Jobs: List Of All The Jobs To Do In This Role-playing Game

Bravely Default 2 has been launched and the fans are certainly loving it. They have recently been trying to clear some doubts about their games. To help these players out, we have managed to answer some of their questions about the game. Read more about Bravely Default 2.

Bravely Default 2 All Jobs

The players have recently been asking about the Bravely Default 2 jobs and are trying to find answers to questions like how many jobs are there in Bravely Default 2. This is because the makers have added an entire list of jobs in the game that the players need to complete. So to help the players, we have managed to gather all the information we could get about Bravely Default 2 all jobs. Apart from the information, we have also listed a small video uploaded by a popular gamer on Yoututbe. Overall there are 4 different chapters in the game. Each chapter has a different number of jobs present. We have listed Bravely Default 2 all jobs right here.

Chapter 1

Freelancer

Vanguard

Black Mage

White Mage

Monk

Bard

Beastmaster

Thief

Gambler: Complete the Taking a Gamble quest in the Savalon Gaming Hall to unlock.

Berserker

Chapter 2

Red Mage

Ranger

Shieldmaster

Pictomancer

Chapter 3

Dragoon

Spiritmaster

Swordmaster

Oracle

Salve-Maker: Complete a quest in Enderno at the beginning of the chapter to unlock.

Chapter 4

Arcanist

Bastion

Phantom

Hellblade

End Game

Bravebearer: Reach the second ending in Bravely Default 2. Then reload their saves to trigger the cutscenes. Then move to the pass between Halcyonia and Savalon. Kill Sir Sloan’s ghost at his grave to unlock the Job

More about Bravely Default 2

Bravely Default 2 is a popular role-playing video game that has been developed by Claytechworks for Nintendo Switch. Initially, the game was published by Square Enix in Japan but Nintendo has taken over the release in the Western territories. It was launched worldwide on February 26, 2021, and it happens to be the third game of the Bravely series. Even though it is Bravely Default 2 is an addition to the series, it features a completely new story and a cast of characters. The game is set in a new world named Excillant which has been divided into five different kingdoms. Initially, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards in December 2019. The game has received a great response from the fans as well as the game critics.

