Bravely Default 2 Best Jobs: List Of Best Jobs To Do In The Game

Bravely Default 2 has been launched and the fans are certainly loving it. They have recently been trying to clear some doubts about their games. To help these players out, we have managed to answer some of their questions about the game. Read more about Bravely Default 2.

Bravely default 2 best jobs

The players have recently been asking about the Bravely Default 2 jobs and are trying to find answers to questions like which are the best jobs in Bravely Default 2. This is because the makers have added an entire list of jobs in the game that the players need to complete. So to help the players, we have managed to gather all the information we could get about Bravely Default 2 best jobs. Apart from the information, we have also listed a small video uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube. We have listed Bravely Default 2 best jobs right here.

Monk: It is considered one of the best jobs to do in the game. This job will unlock Bare-Knuckle Brawler skill that maximizes aim by 30% and physical attack damage by 80% with your fists. Can also be used as a Side Job for moves like Pressure Points and Flames of War.

Freelancer: it might be an easy job to do but it is certainly am important one. This job help boosting JP with its JP Boost abilities. It is required to max out out jobs in the game.

White Mage: This is also one of the most useful jobs in the game. This is because of its healing abilitites. It also helps to add another character in your party as a Sub Job.

Thief: This job might seem a bit useless until you have managed to increase its level properly. This job helps the player to steal useful items. Helps unlock the Godspeed Strike ability at level 9,

Hellblade: This gives the players ability to learn and target the weaknesses of the enemies. Help to use attacks like the Minus Strike command. Can also help learn the Surpassing Power ability that will help you go past the 9999 damage cap.

More about Bravely Default 2

Bravely Default 2 is a popular role-playing video game that has been developed by Claytechworks for Nintendo Switch. Initially, the game was published by Square Enix in Japan but Nintendo has taken over the release in the Western territories. It was launched worldwide on February 26, 2021, and it happens to be the third game of the Bravely series. Even though it is Bravely Default 2 is an addition to the series, it features a completely new story and a cast of characters. The game is set in a new world named Excillant which has been divided into five different kingdoms. Initially, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards in December 2019. The game has received a great response from the fans as well as the game critics.

