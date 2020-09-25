Madden 21 1.11 Focused On Fixing The Catching Glitch Caused By Previous Update

Madden 21 has now been released and the players are certainly loving it. EA has been working towards improving their game with each update. They have just released a new Madden 21 1.11 update that is one of the trending topics of the gaming community. Thus we have decided to break down the new Madden 21 update just for you. Read more to know about what changes have been made with Madden 21 1.11.

New Madden 21 update

This new Madden 21 update has fixed the catching problem hat was faced by the players because of the previous update. With the new 1.11 update, makers have fixed that issue and have still managed to keep their fans extremely happy. They also shared a Tweet regarding the same.

They wrote, “Today's Madden NFL 21 Title Update contains the following fix: Gameplay: Fixed a gameplay physics issue sometimes preventing receivers from properly catching the ball, which was exposed by work in Tuesday’s title update.”

EA has been extremely responsive when it comes to listening to the real players and understanding their problems. After the release of their new Madden 1.11 patch, they released a tweet that said, “Hey Everyone, Madden Voice for #MaddenNFL21 is now open for your feedback till Monday morning! We will be using this forum to gather your feedback around the latest Title Update released on Tuesday (9/22). Please take the time to share your feedback!” This certainly shows how important is the real gaming community to EA Sports.

Madden 21 player rankings

EA team themselves have revealed the Madden 21 ratings in groups of players. They had initially started by revealing all the players that have a 99 Madden 21 rating. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore and Christian McCaffrey are all part of the 99 ranked group. Here are some of the most top-rated players from the latest, Madden 21.

Aaron Donald, RE, Los Angeles Rams (99 OVR)

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (99 OVR)

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (99 OVR)

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (99 OVR)

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots (99 OVR)

Bobby Wagner, MLB, Seattle Seahawks (98 OVR)

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (98 OVR)

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (98 OVR)

J.J. Watt, LE, Houston Texans (98 OVR)

Zack Martin, RG, Dallas Cowboys (98 OVR)

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons (97 OVR)

Khalil Mack, LOLB, Chicago Bears (97 OVR)

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks (97 OVR)

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (97 OVR)

Von Miller, LOLB, Denver Broncos (97 OVR)

Cameron Jordan, LE, New Orleans Saints (96 OVR)

David Bakhtiari, LT, Green Bay Packers (96 OVR)

Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (96 OVR)

Mitchell Schwartz, RT, Kansas City Chiefs (96 OVR)

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (96 OVR)

Calais Campbell, RE, Baltimore Ravens (95 OVR)

Chandler Jones, LOLB, Arizona Cardinals (95 OVR)

Harrison Smith, SS, Minnesota Vikings (95 OVR)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (95 OVR)

Terron Armstead, LT, New Orleans Saints (95 OVR)

